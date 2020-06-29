Beginning Tuesday, visitors to the Morgan County Courthouse will be asked to wear a mask or face covering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, County Commission Chairman Ray Long said.
“Starting in the morning, we will be handing out masks to anyone who doesn’t have one,” he said. “It is not mandatory, but highly suggested.”
Last week, Long said the courthouse doesn’t have the security staff to make the policy mandatory.
Three weeks ago, two courthouse employees tested positive for the new coronavirus and two offices were closed early to ensure proper cleansing.
