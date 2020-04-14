The Morgan County Health Department will serve as a COVID-19 testing site Wednesday and Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m.
It is the third testing site in Morgan County. The Alabama Department of Public Health designates the American Family Care Clinic on U.S. 31 as a testing site, and Decatur Morgan Hospital has set up testing at Hartselle Family Practice.
Morgan County had 41 confirmed cases through Tuesday night, with 470 total tests having been administered.
“Our goal is to help residents in the northern district,” said Pam Wells, a nurse at the Morgan County Health Department. “We want to make sure we can help.”
The department plans additional testing days for Monday and April 22, also from 1-3:30 p.m.
Testing will be available to those who have shown symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Healthcare workers, individuals over the age of 65 and individuals who have a condition that puts them at a higher risk are also eligible to receive a test.
Those conditions include chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic renal disease, immunocompromised individuals, pregnancy and individuals with a neurologic, neurodevelopmental or intellectual disability as well as other chronic illnesses.
Testing will be by appointment only by calling the department at (256) 353-7021. The department will assess whether the patient is eligible for testing and provide them with an appointment.
“We want to control the access and have most of the information under control before they arrive,” Wells said.
There is no charge for the tests.
A doctor’s referral is recommended. When a patient arrives for an appointment, he or she will remain in the car and call the clinic. A nurse will verify the patient’s information with the car window rolled up. Once it is verified, the nurse will administer a swab test.
“It gives people confidence that they will have somewhere close to go to get tested,” Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said.
Wells said the clinic will test one patient every 15 minutes. Results will be available in three to five business days.
