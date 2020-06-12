The Morgan County school board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Thursday:
---
Resignations
Priceville High: Erica Blackstock, science teacher, May 22.
Priceville Elementary: Sheri Haden, 3rd grade teacher, June 4.
Danville High School: Lindsey Crumpton, science teacher, June 10.
---
Transfers
Danville Neel Elementary: Jeremy Shaddix, from K-4 teacher at Danville Neel Elementary to K-4 teacher at Eva School, 2020-2021.
Eva School: Kayla Sumerel, from K-6 teacher at Eva School to PK-4 teacher at Danville-Neel Elementary, 2020-2021.
Brewer High School: Teresa Garner, from countywide SPE teacher (Brewer High School) to countywide (Union Hill School) grades 6-8 SPE teacher, 2020-2021.
Union Hill: Marly Smith, from grades 4-5 teacher to 2nd grade teacher, 2020-2021; Heather Mahan, from K-6 teacher to grades 4-5 science/social studies teacher, 2020-2021; Jennifer Blocker, from 1st grade teacher to K-6 teacher, 2020-2021; Cristen Black, from 1st grade teacher to 3rd grade teacher, 2020-2021.
Priceville Junior High: Emily Williams, from 6th/8th grade ELA teacher to Library Media Specialist, Aug. 5.
Sparkman: Youlanda Cowart, from kindergarten teacher at Sparkman to countywide teacher/reading coach effective Aug. 5.
Cotaco: Mindy Suzanne Pflueger, from SPED teacher at Cotaco to SPED teacher at Priceville Junior High, Aug. 5.
---
Employment
Danville-Neel Elementary: Janet Fields, summer program teacher, July 6-9, 13-16; Suzanne Blackman, summer program teacher, July 6-9, 13-16; Kim Wenzler, summer program teacher, July 6-9, 13-16; Amanda Weatherby, summer program teacher, July 6-9, 13-16; Amanda Holland, summer program teacher, July 6-9, 13-16.
Lacey's Spring: Austin Carlton, physical education teacher, Aug. 5; Whitney Eddy, summer program teacher, July 13-16, 20-23; Shannon Hill, summer program teacher, July 13-16, 20-23; Alexandra Cole, summer program, July 13-16, 20-23; Nicole Robinson, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Janna Parker, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Tara Lajuan Sivley, K-6 teacher, Aug. 5.
Eva: Christina Marie Sandlin, K-6 elementary teacher, Aug. 5; Dana Speegle, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Jennifer Cobbs, summer program teacher, July 20-23.
West Morgan Elementary: Rebecca Hallman Lovette, K-4 teacher, Aug. 5; Emily Gibson Reding, K-4 teacher, Aug 5; Hannah Draper, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Mary Ann Culberson, summer program teacher, July 13-16, 20-23; Melanie Bryant, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Sonja Lindsay, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Amanda Casey, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Labeth Bryant, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Rebekah Hopper, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Bayley Jones, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Kim Lamon-Jones, summer program teacher, July 20-23; Cynthia Flack, summer program teacher, July 20-23.
Falkville Elementary: Patti Ozbolt, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Holly Powell, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Jessica Scott, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Carol Tyler, summer program teacher, July 13-16.
Union Hill: Cassidy Harris, K-6 teacher, Aug. 5; Kristi Garrison, summer program teacher, July 6, 8, 20, 22, 27, 29, Derrick Garrison, summer program teacher, July 6, 8, 20, 22, 27, 29.
Sparkman: Marlene Whiteley, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Jill Wallace, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Stephanie Turner, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Crystal Long, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Shannan Hembree, summer program teacher, July 13-16; Ashley Camp, summer program teacher, July 13-16.
West Morgan High School: Emily Sales, Career Tech teacher, Aug. 5; Mariah Faith Cantrell, science teacher, Aug. 5; John Daniel Pitt, teacher (will also teach at West Morgan Middle), Aug. 5; Alexander Lee Toll, physical education teacher (will also teach at West Morgan Middle), Aug. 5.
Brewer High School: Kaitlin Faulkner Asher, science teacher, Aug. 5; Steven Paul Miller, social studies teacher, Aug. 5; Rachel K. Sims, science teacher, Aug. 5; Thomas Webb, social studies teacher, Aug. 5; Joshua Adam LyBrand, countywide special education teacher, Aug. 5.
Priceville Junior High: Emma Anderson Maner, English Language Arts teacher, Aug. 5.
Priceville Elementary: Jordan Villarreal Hutchison, K-4 teacher, Aug. 5.
Cotaco: Adrienne Marie Lacy, English Language Arts teacher, Aug. 5; Ronald Coleman Bryant, social studies teacher, Aug. 5; Melissa Leighan Godwin, K-6 teacher, Aug. 5.
Falkville High School: Ashley Pattillo Hasenbein, English Language Arts teacher, Aug. 5.
Danville Middle School: Jennifer K. Helms, countywide special education teacher, Aug. 5.
Priceville High School: Amy Caroline Cater, science teacher, Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.