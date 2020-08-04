The Morgan County Schools Foundation will hold its annual school supply drive Saturday morning, with drop-off locations at Dollar General stores throughout Morgan County.
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Crews said the “Stuff the Bus” event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“They’ll be collecting new school supplies, backpacks, tennis shoes, or monetary donations for children in the Morgan County School system,” Screws said.
Donors can bring supplies to any of seven Dollar General locations or to the lobby of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
---
School supply drop-off locations:
(Dollar General locations)
• 3621 Modaus Road S.W., Decatur
• 15 Robinson Street, Priceville (across the street from the Morgan County Schools board of education building)
• 5835 Morgan County 36 W, Danville
• 6996 Danville Road, Neel
• 241 U.S. 31, Suite D, Hartselle
• 1505 Main St. E, Hartselle
• 18 Gum Springs Cut Off Road, Hartselle
