Morgan County Schools have transitioned to remote learning today and Friday and will return to in-person learning Monday.
Spokesman Jeremy Childers said the decision to go virtual was due to staffing issues.
“We don’t have enough teachers to man the classrooms,” Childers said. “Our big thing is lunchroom workers. If the kids can’t be fed, then they can’t come to school.”
Last week, Childers reported that 5% of staff at the school system were in quarantine or isolation.
“That percentage has definitely increased,” Childers said. “I don’t have the current percentage, but it’s definitely increased since last week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.