ALBERTVILLE — A Morgan County woman was struck by a pickup truck and killed Saturday night while trying to rescue a dog crossing U.S. 431 in Albertville, police said.
Christina Nicole Green, 31, of Northeast Thompson Road was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from Albertville police. She was the passenger in a vehicle traveling north on the highway when she saw the dog and asked the driver to stop so she could get it out of danger.
"Green then crossed the northbound lane of traffic and the median on foot, and when she entered the southbound lane of traffic she was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that was traveling southbound," the release said. Police were called at 8:28 p.m.
Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle will handle arrangements for Green.
The driver of the truck was not injured and the accident remains under investigation, police said.
