Five Morgan County residents have now died of COVID-19, according to data released today by the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the state and Limestone County both recorded their highest one-day jumps in new cases.
As it heads into a July Fourth weekend that health experts fear will result in a spike of new cases, ADPH reported 1,758 new cases today. The second highest — 1,718 — came Monday, and 41,362 Alabamians have tested positive since the pandemic began.
Twenty-seven new cases were reported among Morgan County residents, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus to 1,047.
ADPH data on Morgan County fatalities has been inconsistent with reports by an ADPH official over the last week, but the number of COVID-19 deaths increased by either one or two today, to five.
The increase in Morgan County cases and deaths comes as the Decatur City Council debates whether to join several other Alabama cities in passing an ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings in specified public settings. The council has a work session scheduled at 4 p.m. Monday in City Hall to consider an ordinance.
Limestone and Lawrence counties have no COVID-19 fatalities, but 37 new cases were reported today among Limestone residents, bringing its total to 466. The second-highest daily count for Limestone, 35, came Monday.
ADPH reported five new cases in Lawrence County today, tying its previous high reported June 27 and bringing total confirmed cases to 105.
The death toll statewide increased by 22 in data released today, bringing the total to 983.
Madison County almost doubled its next highest daily count of new cases, with 167 new cases reported today among its residents. Seven Madison County residents have died of the disease.
