Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson has announced he will seek re-election next year to a third six-year term in the office.
Before being elected DA in 2010, Anderson maintained a private law practice for 19 years. He also served as a municipal prosecutor for 10 years.
“I am proud of the work that my office does, and we will continue to fight for what is right,” Anderson said.
Qualifying for the Republican primary begins Jan. 4. The state primary election is May 24.
