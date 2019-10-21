Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force, following up on tips, arrested two people in Decatur on felony drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Agents conducted surveillance on Thursday in Decatur after reports of possible drug activity in the area, the Sheriff's Office said in a release. They observed a possible drug transaction and encountered Matthew Ryan Henderson, 29, of Courtland, charging him with trafficking in methamphetamine and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, the office said.
Agents determined Henderson had a room at a hotel in the 2100 block of Jameson Drive Southwest in Decatur and had a reasonable belief that more drugs were in the room, the office said. According to authorities, agents made contact with Sashe Justina Agnew, 30, of Danville and a Hartselle man when they entered the room and noticed Agnew drop something and try to kick it under the bed.
Agents retrieved the item, and it was determined to be about 14 grams of methamphetamine, the office said, and syringes and digital scales were also found in the room.
Agnew was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-methamphetamine, and her bail was set at $5,000, according to the office, while Henderson's bail was set at $12,500.
They were still in the Morgan County Jail this morning, according to jail records.
The Hartselle man was charged with two misdemeanors, the office said.
“We continue to investigate drug activity across Morgan County and work to remove drug dealers from our neighborhoods,” said Chief Deputy Chris Price in a statement. “The public has become a strong ally and continues to supply tips that aid us in finding these individuals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.