The COVID-19 pandemic is a leading cause for Morgan County’s eviction rate being up six-fold in July from a year ago, according to authorities.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said his department assisted in 36 evictions or “set-outs” last month. In July 2019, Morgan had six evictions, he said.
The governor’s moratorium on evictions ended June 1, and Morgan County totaled 52 for the month compared to seven in June 2019, but Swafford said that number is misleading as several of the evictions had begun before the moratorium and were completed after.
“Many of the evictions stem from the holds put in place before June,” Swafford said. “Once those were lifted, we have processed the outstanding evictions quickly as directed by the courts. While our role is to simply maintain the process, we can see where the events of 2020 could lead to the increase we are seeing.”
Jeff Snead, director of the Decatur Housing Authority, said the pandemic has caused a serious financial strain for some of his tenants.
"Anybody behind because of nonpayment of rent because of COVID, we will work with them," he said. "Those tenants need to come to the office and let us know, and we can come up with a plan. However, those with other lease violations will be evicted."
He said only one tenant in the city's public housing has been evicted since the moratorium was lifted.
Morgan County’s eviction numbers are in line with much of the rest of the state, and that worries many.
Sue Terrell, executive director of Hands Across Decatur, a support agency for the homeless, said she is seeing more people coming to her office on Fourth Avenue Southeast for assistance. She said about five people last month came in saying they were evicted and had nowhere else to go. From March to June, she said she saw about three people come in after being evicted.
“We’re seeing more people come in for services and assistance, and our free lunch program is seeing more people because of recent evictions,” she said. “Not all are from Decatur or Morgan County. We’re getting some from Athens and the Huntsville area. Some said they had a place to stay, whether it was an apartment, motel or couch-surfing at their friends’ places, but they have to leave when the money is gone.”
Terrell said Hands Across Decatur saw 25 new homeless people come to her office in a single day recently.
“We’re seeing a lot more women. That rate is up 50% to 75% and ages range from 35 to 60,” Terrell said. “We’re seeing some couples coming in who have been evicted.”
She said in June 2019 between eight and 20 people regularly attended Hands Across Decatur’s free lunches. “Now we’re getting 15 to 40 and had 51 one day.”
She said some of the homeless leave their apartments and houses before the Sheriff’s Office gets involved. "They don't want to deal with the legal system," she said.
Terrell said she expects the number of homeless to rise as COVID-19 stimulus funds run out and people lose the enhanced unemployment benefits, which ended July 31.
“I can see that number growing,” she said. “I know about four families that are on the cusp of being evicted. They’re coming here for free food so they can save what little money they have to pay for their housing. Some are staying in their apartments as long as they can.”
In Lawrence County, Tim Sandlin, chief deputy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, said the numbers are starting to climb, but the Sheriff’s Office issued no unlawful detainer citations in June. The detainers are “simply starting the process” of eviction, he said. “Most of the time tenants leave before we reach the point where we have to go with the landlord to take the possessions out.”
He said five detainers were issued in July.
“We had 58 unlawful detainers from January to July in 2019, but only 39 this year,” Sandlin said.
Limestone County’s numbers were not available, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young.
--
State issue
Eviction cases are increasing statewide as Congress continues to debate decisions to extend weekly unemployment benefits and federal moratoriums on evictions expire.
Legal Services of Alabama, which provides legal aid to low-income families, said there was a 70% increase in eviction cases in June compared to June of 2019.
Michael Forton, director of advocacy for Legal Services of Alabama, said there are two groups of people when it comes to the recent eviction cases he’s seen: people who have lived paycheck to paycheck for most their life and newly poor people.
The combination of both is flooding Alabama’s unemployment system and causing eviction cases to rise, Forton said.
“All the programs that were available before are now all of a sudden getting slammed because new people are coming in who are poor for the first time,” Forton said.
The federal eviction ban that protected more than 12 million renters living in federally subsidized apartments or units with federally backed mortgages ended July 25, according to the Associated Press. Landlords now can initiate eviction proceedings after a 30-day-notice if renters do not pay.
The extra $600 of weekly federal unemployment benefits as part of the CARES Act expired last week. Alabama unemployment is a maximum of $275 a week.
Forton says food security was one of the main concerns he saw when the pandemic first hit Alabama in March, then it became unemployment problems in April and May and evictions and housing issues increased heavily in June and July.
“We went from having six food stamp cases in January and February to then in March having 180 in one week,” Forton said.
Housing and food insecurity are expected to get worse in the coming weeks without a renewal of eviction moratoriums or increased unemployment benefits.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows that 33.3% of Alabama’s adult population say they have missed last month’s rent or have little or no confidence that they can pay next month’s rent.
Dev Wakeley, a policy analyst for the nonprofit advocacy organization Alabama Arise, said he believes more than 350,000 Alabama renters face possible evictions.
He said that number is based on worker homeownership numbers from the Center for Economic and Policy Research, census population numbers and the percentage of renter households that are late on rent according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Wakeley estimates there are potentially more at risk considering that children are more likely to live in poverty than adults.
“Evictions, especially right now, will result in long-term irreparable economic damage to families and other people in the state of Alabama, and it doesn’t have to be that way,” Wakeley said.
He would like to see Gov. Kay Ivey reinstate the moratorium on evictions and asks that state officials lobby the federal government for a comprehensive relief package that includes unemployment benefits and housing security.
Ivey’s press secretary Gina Maiola said she was not aware of any plans to reinstate the eviction moratorium.
Alabama’s unemployment rate in June dropped to 7.5%, a significant improvement from 22% in May. However, as new COVID-19 cases continue to remain high in Alabama and schools start reopening classrooms, many employers and workers are unsure of future job prospects.
“I think this pandemic can be summed up in one word: uncertainty,” Forton said. “People are uncertain about their jobs, about the benefits they can keep, about their housing. So many things are uncertain right now.”
