A Morgan County Jail inmate was injured Friday afternoon when a section of the air-conditioning duct fell from the ceiling at the jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Mike Swafford said the inmate was transported to a local hospital as a precaution for a non-life-threatening injury. Two other inmates were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The sheriff’s office has not released an update on the incident, which remains under investigation.
Before the incident, County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the jail could be getting a new air conditioning system with $23.21 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds allotted to the county.
