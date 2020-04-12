The National Weather Service at 3:20 p.m. today issued a tornado watch through 10 p.m.
Storm shelters at Austin and Decatur high schools are open and staffed by Decatur police.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.
According to the NWS, the threat of severe weather will continue through midnight. At 3:49 p.m., NWS reported a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving into north Alabama likely to cause damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and flooding, and possibly tornadoes.
Gov. Kay Ivey today issued an emergency proclamation clarifying that previous COVID-19 orders requiring social distancing are suspended to the extent necessary for people to shelter from the severe weather event.
The Alabama Department of Public Health also said COVID-19 concerns are secondary to an imminent tornado.
"ADPH recommends that citizens' first priority should be to protect themselves from a potential tornado. If a warning is issued in your area, you are more likely to be affected by the tornado than the virus," the department said.
