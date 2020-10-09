Morgan County jumped from "low risk" to "very high risk" in the weekly evaluation released today by the Alabama Department of Public Health, and Limestone County's risk level increased from "high" to "very high."
They are two of only six counties in the state at a very high risk level.
Lawrence County dropped from "moderate risk" to "low risk" today.
The data used in the risk analysis cuts off six days before the risk analysis is released, so today's assessment is based on data from the week ending Saturday. As of that point, both Morgan and Limestone counties had been seeing a decline in new cases for fewer than six days. That short period of decline combined with an increasing percentage of positive COVID-19 tests earned them the "very high risk" label.
Of concern going forward, said Judy Smith, public health administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, is that the number of new cases has been increasing rapidly in the two counties over the last week. She noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Morgan and Limestone counties have also been rising, and that those hospitalizations will inevitably increase as some of the recently infected individuals develop symptoms that require medical treatment.
Asked why cases are increasing locally while generally declining statewide, Smith responded: "Schools, churches and community in general."
ADPH reported today that 49 Morgan County residents and 43 Limestone residents were newly infected with the virus. The seven-day average of new cases per day for both counties has been rising steeply since about Sept. 30, approximately doubling in nine days.
On Sept. 30, the seven-day average in both Morgan and Limestone counties was about 16 new cases per day. Today, the seven-day average of new cases per day in Limestone is 34, and in Morgan is 30.
Statewide, the number of seven-day average of new cases has declined slightly since Sept. 30.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive also is increasing in both counties. In Morgan County, the percentage of positive tests since the pandemic began is about 14%, but over the last two weeks that percentage is over 19%. In Limestone, the percentage of tests that have come back positive over the course of the pandemic has also been about 14%, but over the last 14 days that positivity rate has been more than 22%.
Thus, in both counties, about 1 in 5 people who are tested for the coronavirus are found to be infected.
Read more in Sunday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
