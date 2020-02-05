With severe weather a possibility later today, Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence county school systems are closing early while others are waiting to decide, officials say.
Decatur and Hartselle school officials have not made a decision.
On a social media post, Morgan County said it will dismiss at 2 p.m. today.
Limestone elementary schools are closing at 12:40 p.m., according to the system’s Twitter account.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said all county schools would dismiss at 1 p.m.
Athens City Schools did not announce early closings but said all after-school activities have been canceled.
National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Carcione in Huntsville said the main threat of thunderstorms and damaging winds will be between 4 and 7 p.m. today.
“Tornadoes are a possibility,” he said. “We’re worried about damaging winds. There’s a flood watch out for Athens, Decatur and Cullman areas. We’re expecting a lot of rain, and the ground has been wet all winter.”
The NWS in Huntsville said the area could see reports of small hail, too.
