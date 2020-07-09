The Alabama Department of Public Health reported an all-time high number of new coronavirus cases today in the state and in Morgan and Limestone counties.
Statewide there were 2,164 new cases, breaking the previous record set Friday of 1,758. Over the last seven days the state has averaged 1,283 new cases per day. More than 30% of the state's 48,588 cases have come in the last 14 days.
Morgan County had 63 new cases reported today, bringing its cumulative total to 1,220. The next highest daily count was June 14, when ADPH reported 47 new cases in the county. Twenty-seven percent of Morgan County's cases have been in the last 14 days. Over the last 14 days, 13.67% of tests administered in the county have come back positive. Five Morgan County residents have died of the disease.
The Decatur City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance mandating face covering in specified public settings. Mayor Tab Bowling said he would delay 10 days before deciding whether to sign or veto the ordinance.
The 49 new cases reported today in Limestone County surpassed the previous high of 37, on Friday. Forty-two percent of Limestone's 574 cases have come in the last 14 days. Limestone's percentage of positive tests is also increasing. Over the last 14 days, 14.25% of tests in the county have come back positive, surpassing the 12.98% positivity rate for the state over the last 14 days. One Limestone County resident has died of the disease.
The Athens City Council is meeting at 2 p.m. today to discuss ways to curb the outbreak.
Lawrence County saw four new cases in today's data, bringing its cumulative total to 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.