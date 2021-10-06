A tornado watch is in effect for Morgan and Limestone counties until 10 tonight, with the main threat of tornadic activity being between 3:30 p.m. and just after sunset, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
“We’re not looking for an outbreak, but a tornado or two could certainly pop up later today,” said NWS Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft. “We could see strong to severe storms, damaging winds and small to marginal size hail.”
She added the Tennessee Valley is under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.