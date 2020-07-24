A Morgan County man has been charged with murder in the death of a Russellville man whose body was discovered Wednesday with a gunshot wound at the Tennessee River near Somerville.
Bobby Daryl Hamblen, 59, of 3365 E. Upper River Road, Somerville, was arrested Thursday at his home and booked into the Morgan County Jail with no bond set, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was identified as David James McCluskey, 54, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The preliminary report from the autopsy listed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.
Authorities have not released where on the body the victim was shot or the caliber of the weapon used.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said his department received a call early Wednesday morning about the discovery of the body. A resident walking a dog found the body on the riverbank at Bluff City Landing in Somerville, Swafford said.
