Employees of Morgan County, Moulton and Town Creek who miss work for COVID-related issues are paid without having to use personal sick leave, but at least three other area governments, including Decatur, have their employees use standard sick leave, according to officials.
A federal program reimbursing local governments for payments made to impacted employees ended Dec. 31. Some entities enacted local measures to continue to provide pay for affected employees without their having to use sick leave.
At the Morgan County Commission meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to issue “special paid time off” for employees who are exposed to or test positive for the coronavirus. The resolution also granted special paid time off for care of a member of the employee’s immediate family because of COVID.
“It’s the respectable thing to do for all of the positive-tested employees,” said District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher, who made the motion to approve the resolution. “It’s an added benefit for the work (the employees) do in these challenging times.”
District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said the county is continuing to strive to keep its employees and the public safe during the pandemic.
“Hopefully (the special paid time off) will allow those to get the care they need without the pressure of worrying if they can afford to be off sick,” said Vest, who seconded the motion. “It has allowed us to keep the courthouse open for business and most services continued without interruption.”
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the commission has spent thousands of dollars installing glass partitions and cleaning the courthouse. He is concerned with the recent spike in COVID cases including vaccinated employees.
“We have never allowed the COVID pay policy to expire,” Long said. “We’ve been paying for it out of our general fund since January.”
He said “15 or so” employees have used the COVID time off and the county doesn’t require employees to be tested. “Some of our new workers don’t have much sick leave built up and we don’t want anybody to come to work to avoid losing pay,” he said. “If you have symptoms, you don’t need to be coming to work. With this latest surge, we want to keep the public, employees, the courthouse and other county buildings safe.”
The county has more than 400 employees.
In the city of Decatur, employees affected by COVID use personal sick days for time away, according to city spokesperson Emily Long. She didn't have information available on how many workers have missed time since Dec. 31 due to the pandemic.
Safety Coordinator Rodney Shepherd last week said Decatur had 12 cases in which city employees tested positive for COVID-19 or had to be quarantined for exposure between Aug. 1 and Aug. 27. Eight employees got tested and, of these eight, six got positive results.
Hartselle also requires employees to use sick leave when they miss work for COVID-related reasons, Mayor Randy Garrison said.
Moulton has a different policy. City Clerk Deroma Pepper said the city’s services are essential and its workers must provide those services.
“We pay for workers missing time. If the employee is exposed, they have three to five days to be tested and they have to test negative before they can come back to work,” she said. If an employee tests positive, she added, they need to stay home at least 10 days.
“Each situation is looked at differently,” she said. “Some employees might be able work from home, but probably not many.”
From Dec. 31 until about two weeks ago, Moulton had 10 cases of employees missing work because of the pandemic, she said. “Then with the recent surge in cases across the state, we had five workers miss time on the past payroll two weeks ago. … We’re trying provide garbage, water, sewer services without any interruptions,” Pepper said.
The Lawrence County Commission stopped paying for affected employees once the federal reimbursement stopped.
“We’re following federal and state guidelines with this pay thing,” said Lawrence Commission Chairman Norman Pool. “We have not paid folks for missing work. They use their own sick leave. Now that may change tomorrow or even today. That is what we are doing today. We have not extended anything.”
Also in Lawrence County, Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said the town pays the salaries of the workers who need time off because of the virus.
“Since the federal reimbursement program stopped in December, we’ve been lucky,” he said. “We haven’t had anybody to miss. All (nine) of our employees have been vaccinated. But if they missed, we'd pay them and it doesn’t go against their sick time.”
In Limestone County, spokesperson Michelle Williamson said the county extended COVID-related sick time pay for employees from Jan. 1 to June 30, but now employees use sick leave when they are out.
In Athens, city spokesperson Holly Hollman said workers are required to use personal days when out sick for any reason.
“But the city is tracking the COVID-related hours for any possible (federal) reimbursement in the future,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.