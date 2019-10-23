The Morgan County Commission will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday on whether the county should enter into a side agreement with the city of Huntsville to contribute up to $500,000 for the purposes of economic incentives for the Mazda Toyota manufacturing project.
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the money is funds previously committed to attracting Mazda Toyota to Limestone County. The plant is expected to hire more than 4,000 employees beginning in 2021.
“The money will come out of the general fund,” he said. “We've never voted on this item. There’s 4,000 good-paying jobs coming and our residents will get a share of them. We’ll also have suppliers coming to Morgan County.”
Long said the county likely will pay $100,000 a year for five years. He said the agreement will be with Huntsville, not Mazda Toyota.
The commission meeting will be on the fifth floor of the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.