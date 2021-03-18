Due to poor road conditions from Wednesday’s storms, Morgan County Schools have announced they will continue remote learning on Friday.
School spokeswoman Lisa Screws said some roads remain unpassable.
As of Thursday afternoon, Alabama 36 east of Somerville over the Cotaco Creek was flooded out, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
