While corporal punishment is allowable in Alabama if administered consistent with a school district's policy, most local schools have concluded that sparing the rod does not spoil the child if paddling is replaced with alternative punishments they believe are more effective.
Alabama is among 18 U.S. states who permit corporal punishment, according to the National Association of State Boards of Education policy database. Pursuant to an Alabama law, "Teachers are hereby given the authority and responsibility to use appropriate means of discipline up to and including corporal punishment as may be prescribed by the local board of education."
The same law provides teachers with immunity from civil or criminal liability that could potentially result from paddling a student as long as teachers follow their district's "approved policy."
Cliff Booth, human resources director for Morgan County Schools, said some of his schools still use the paddle but most are discontinuing the practice because of increasing lawsuits from parents across the state and nation.
“Our policy says you have to have a witness and parents can send a note to the principal to say they don’t want their child paddled,” Booth said.
Falkville High principal Shane Bryan said paddling is less effective than it used to be due to societal changes over the last few decades.
“A lot has changed from the social-emotional standpoint over the years, and I think that’s impacted how we handle kids,” Bryan said.
Parents' role
Bryan said he uses other methods of punishment such as in-school and out-of-school suspension, but the most effective disciplinary measures can only come from a parent.
“Nothing makes more of an impact than parents who are doing their part at home and working with us,” Bryan said. “It starts at home.”
Decatur High principal Leslie Russell agrees. If a student gets in trouble in school and their parents do not punish them at home, she said, “you just keep seeing those kids pop back up over and over."
Russell, a 24-year educator, said she has not paddled a student in 20 years after repeatedly seeing students who were paddled get in trouble again.
“I never paddled in middle or high school, but I did some in elementary,” Russell said. “Usually it was the same kids. They would come back so I just felt it really didn’t help.”
Decatur City Schools has a policy allowing corporal punishment but does not use it, according to deputy superintendent Dwight Satterfield. According to the Decatur Board of Education policy "the board permits the use of reasonable corporal punishment only after a teacher or administrator has already attempted to correct the behavior in question."
Satterfield said no documented corporal punishment has taken place since 2017 or 2018.
Board policies also authorize corporal punishment in Lawrence County, Athens and Hartselle schools, but individual schools have discretion on whether to administer the punishment.
'It's effective'
Don Snow, a retired educator who served as Austin High principal from 2003 until 2016, said corporal punishment is necessary for some students.
"I think it's effective and I think most people would agree with me," Snow said. "Where it's effective is with impulsive behavior. If you know someone is going to deal with you right then and now, you tend not to do that kind of behavior, but when you know you're going to get detention or in-school suspension, that doesn't faze a lot of these kids."
Snow said punishments like detention and in-school-suspension can cost students valuable instruction time in their regular classrooms.
"That's the biggest downside to it," Snow said. "You're taking them out of a classroom setting and usually the kids that are misbehaving are the ones that need more instructional time, not less."
Snow said there are special needs students who have impulse control issues that he never paddled.
"I'm talking about (non-disabled) students who are just acting up because they're bored and want to get a reaction from their peers," Snow said. "And I would have to get the parent's permission, even if I were to paddle them."
State Superintendent Eric Mackey said when he worked as a teacher and administrator over 20 years ago, corporal punishment was effective in some schools while in other schools it wasn’t.
“I administered corporal punishment years ago and so I’ve seen how it can be used as an effective tool in discipline, but I’ve also worked in a school district where we did not use it,” Mackey said. “We had to have alternative methods and discipline was just as good in those schools, and maybe in some cases a lot better than the schools where I used corporal punishment.”
Mackey said since that time, he has noticed more and more schools replacing corporal punishment with alternative methods.
“Even where school boards allow corporal punishment, it’s being administered much less frequently than it was 30 years ago,” Mackey said.
Priceville High assistant principal Shane Hopkins said his school does not implement corporal punishment but he has had parents ask him to paddle their child.
“My comment is, ‘I believe in it in my own home but I’m not going to do it to your kid,’” Hopkins said.
Mackey ran into the same issue with parents when he was a school administrator.
“I actually had parents who wanted me to paddle their children because they would not behave at home,” Mackey said. “Obviously, I’m not going to do that.”
Hopkins said his students have always preferred paddling as a form of discipline and “if kids are choosing it, it’s not a very good punishment.”
He said paddling has been replaced at Priceville High by more in-school suspensions for misbehaving students.
“They dislike that more, being away from friends and eating lunch separately,” Hopkins said.
Russell said Decatur City Schools offers other disciplinary methods such as the Center for Alternatives to Suspension, or CASE, which is an alternative school for students with behavioral issues. Snow retired in December as the principal of the CASE center and said it was the one disciplinary option at Decatur schools, other than paddling, where students do not lose instruction time.
"The good thing about CASE is kids are in a much smaller setting and sometimes that's all it takes. Some of these kids don't function well in a large setting," Snow said. "They're leaving a class of 25 and going to an alternative school setting with seven or eight kids and teachers spend more individual time with them and they don't have the opportunity to misbehave."
Aggression
Sarah Cabler, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Empower Counseling & Consulting in Florence, said she opposes corporal punishment because it can cause some students to lose trust in their teachers and principals.
"I feel like the school system for a lot of children is sometimes their only safe space and so having any form of violence in the school system, I feel like it's detrimental to that," Cabler said.
Cabler said as children who experience corporal punishment grow to become adults, some become callous to the needs of others.
"I think, unfortunately, they tend to avoid behaviors because of fear of the consequences rather than because of the impact it would have on other people," Cabler said.
Liz Gershoff, a professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Texas who has researched and published articles on the issue, is adamantly opposed to corporal punishment in both schools and the home, in part because of the risk of physical injury.
"The schools administer corporal punishment with a wooden paddle, which tends to be about 2 feet long, 4 inches wide and a half-inch thick," Gershoff said. "That's a substantial size board that can cause injury to children and usually does. It usually leads to bruising, to cuts, to hematomas and to broken bones."
Gershoff said children that experience corporal punishment over time can develop aggressive personalities as they get older.
"They tend to be more aggressive and less compliant and have more side effects such as mental health problems," Gershoff said. "There's no evidence out there that hitting children, even when it's well meaning, has any benefit to them."
Equitable paddling
Snow said that while corporal punishment is effective for some students, it is not for others.
That raises concerns from Mackey's perspective because “as an administrator, you don’t want to be in a position to where you use certain forms of punishment with some kids and different forms of punishment with other kids.”
Snow, however, said being equitable in administering punishment is less important than being effective.
"I learned a long time ago that every kid is different and every situation is different," Snow said. "You have to treat every child different and do what's best for that child. I like to be fair and consistent but you have to take the child into consideration."
Pat Taylor’s grandchildren attend Priceville Junior High and she supports corporal punishment and said it is sometimes the only way to maintain discipline.
“It works. I mean, with some kids you have to use something different but if you take (corporal punishment) completely off the table, you’ll have a lot of problems,” Taylor said. “Kids will disrupt the class more.”
Kayla Goree, whose daughter attends Priceville Junior High, said she also supports corporal punishment.
“I believe in disciplining a child,” Goree said. “Instead of verbal, I think if you paddled it would sink in more.”
