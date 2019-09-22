Much of the statewide focus on addressing a K-12 teacher shortage is focused on beginning pay and retirement benefits, but local school districts also see value in longevity pay to help them retain the teachers they have.
Pay for beginning teachers in Morgan County’s three public school systems is about the same, but Hartselle City’s longevity pay — especially for teachers with master’s and doctorate degrees — is higher than that offered by Decatur City and Morgan County.
“I think this is one of the reasons we’re able to retain teachers for long periods of time,” Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said.
Using years of experience and level of education as guidelines, the state adopts a minimum salary schedule, but districts are able to use local money to pay more, said Wendy Lang, a retired teacher and current UniServ director for the Alabama Education Association.
She said the amount of money school districts pay teachers above the state matrix varies from district to district.
Hartselle started paying above the state minimum more than two decades ago as a way to recruit and retain good teachers, school officials said.
A teacher with a master’s degree and at least 27 years of experience in Hartselle receives an annual salary of $66,042, which is about $7,000 above what the state requires the school system to pay. That same teacher would make $65,168 in Decatur and $61,972 in Morgan County.
The salaries for beginning teachers in Hartselle and Morgan County are the same — $40,873 annually — while Decatur pays its new teachers $40,945. The salary divide in the three districts starts in years four through six.
Decatur, for example, pays a teacher with six years of experience and a bachelor’s degree $48,927, which is about $4,000 more than what the state requires.
DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said he’s not aware of a specific teacher leaving Decatur because of pay, but he knows it happens.
“We’re always looking for ways to pay teachers more because they’re on the front line of student achievement,” he said, adding that longevity pay is important because school districts compete to retain good teachers.
Douglas said Decatur — like most school systems in the state — is losing classroom teachers to administration because administrative pay is better.
“It’s not that they don’t want to teach, but they want to be where the best paying jobs in education are,” he said.
For the second consecutive year, state lawmakers gave teachers a pay increase, raising the beginning salary for teachers above $40,000 for the first time in the state’s history.
Another pay raise is likely for fiscal 2021, but it’s too early to talk specific amounts, said Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur.
“If the current economic climate continues, I know we will do something,” he said last week.
According to the National Education Association, the average salary for teachers nationwide was $61,730 last year. In Alabama, teachers on average made $50,810, which was 38th nationally.
Teacher pay is attracting more focus as schools statewide struggle to hire and retain enough teachers. Last month, an Alabama State Board of Education task force released statistics underlining the problem. There has been a 40% drop in students entering teaching programs since 2010, according to the task force, and 8% of teachers leave the profession each year, most for reasons other than retirement.
The dwindling supply of teachers comes as the state seeks to improve student performance by improving student-teacher ratios. Last week, the state superintendent said his goal is to hire almost 2,000 new teachers statewide.
The average pay for all teachers in Hartselle has consistently been about $1,000 above what teachers make in Decatur and about $3,000 above what Morgan County pays its teachers.
In 2017-18, the latest numbers available from the state, Hartselle’s average teacher pay was $53,239 and Decatur’s was $52,428. Morgan County’s average teacher pay was $50,710. Mountain Brook City’s average teacher pay was the highest in the state at $57,564 annually. The average pay statewide was $49,987.
Morgan County Chief Financial Officer Brian Bishop said county school systems typically don’t have the tax base to pay as much as affluent city districts.
He said Morgan County’s pay scale was in place when he became CFO and “in my opinion, it rewards loyalty and longevity. This isn’t common statewide, especially when you get into the school systems below Birmingham in the Blackbelt.”
Morgan County starts to pay above the state minimum for teachers with a year of experience.
“We’re like other systems because we want attract better candidates and retain them,” Bishop said.
