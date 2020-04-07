A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Monday night after a pursuit following a call about shots fired near Hartselle, according to the Sheriff's Office.
As deputies were responding to a disturbance call about shots fired in the 800 block of Nesmith Street near Hartselle, they saw the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, the office said. The driver didn’t stop and deputies pursued the vehicle into Decatur, where subjects jumped from the vehicle near Bromwhich Street Southwest, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The office said a deputy was injured during a brief search of the area and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two people were detained at the scene, it said.
Deputies were assisted by Decatur and Priceville police.
