The Morgan County Soil & Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association.
An applicant must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the district office at 3120 Alabama 36 W., Suite A, Hartselle. Deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 12.
For more information, please contact Amy Shelton, 256-773-6541, option 3 or email morgan@alconservationdistricts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.