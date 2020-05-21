Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. has been chosen as the next director of schools for the Fayetteville, Tennessee, school system.
The Morgan County school system made the announcement this morning.
Hopkins, 53, is in his third term as Morgan school superintendent and earns $145,600 annually.
Hopkins has more than 30 years in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.