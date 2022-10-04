NARCOG on Monday discontinued its public transportation services outside Decatur city limits, leaving reduced transportation options for Morgan County residents but no expected change in Lawrence County.
The North Alabama Regional Council of Governments has provided public transportation in the two counties for six years, and Monday's change will have no impact on Decatur residents, NARCOG Executive Director Robby Cantrell said Monday. Within Decatur, he said, residents can still schedule rides to any locations within city limits.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said buses — now operated by Morgan County rather than NARCOG — will continue to transport people needing rides to and from the county’s eight senior center sites at no cost and will continue to deliver meals to homebound residents. The county will no longer transport residents to any other locations, such as grocery stores and doctor's offices.
Cantrell said there has been “little to no demand for regular transportation in rural Morgan County. Most of the demand in Morgan County is in the Decatur urbanized area.” He said NARCOG averaged fewer than five calls a month from riders out in the county.
Long said the same issues mean Morgan County will limit the availability of the service.
“It will not be cost efficient for us to continue to offer that,” Long said. “NARCOG was losing money with that, and buses were empty.”
The City Council's fiscal 2023 appropriation of $300,000 for NARCOG, up from $135,000 the previous year, was part of an agreement that the agency will continue providing transportation services in Decatur.
In Lawrence County, Transportation Director and Commission on Aging Director Robbi Ligon said the county will continue offering public transportation services to all locales.
“We’ll be taking our residents to the doctor’s office, grocery store, a hair appointment, wherever they want to go,” Ligon said. “We’re going back to what we had before. We’ll be operating five days a week.”
The Lawrence County service began Monday, and Ligon said it is going smoothly.
She said the Lawrence County Public Transportation Department is hiring eight part-time drivers, a mechanic and dispatcher. It also will need radios for communication between the dispatcher and drivers.
Cantrell said Lawrence County is taking advantage of federal funding available for rural transportation.
"Lawrence County is doing that, but Morgan County is not. Morgan County is eligible (for the federal funding), they're just not participating," Cantrell said. "Morgan County is working to retain their vehicles to serve the senior centers."
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Jesse Byrd said his county secured buses from Morgan County.
“We’re looking forward to providing people the opportunity to ride to places they need to go," he said.
Byrd expects most of the transport will involve carrying passengers to and from the county’s seven senior centers at no cost.
Ligon said the hours of service will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fares for the service are based on roundtrip mileage with rates ranging from $5 to $20, Ligon said. She said exact change will be needed to ride.
To schedule a ride, Ligon said Lawrence County residents need to call 256-974-2488, 24 hours in advance, and riders should be prepared for pickup within a 30-minute time window.
She will have the responsibility of establishing bus routes.
At its regular meeting last week, the Morgan County Commission approved the title transfers of 16 buses and vans to NARCOG. The commission also voted to give Lawrence County four vehicles and dispose of eight vehicles via Govdeals.com within 45 days.
Long said the Alabama Department of Transportation and Morgan County purchased the vehicles with an 80-20 match, ranging from 2008 to 2016 models, and the state never transferred the titles when NARCOG took over the service in 2016. “Now the state has agreed to, and we’re in the process of getting the titles changed,” he said.
Morgan County is set to receive 10 buses from NARCOG’s transit center sometime this week. Long said the transit center where dispatchers worked will continue to be used by NARCOG until they find another venue. He said the county may put an office in the building or may sell it. “We have options. It’s too early to say just yet,” Long said.
Long and Byrd said their counties will be operating the transportation service with the money they previously paid to NARCOG.
Long said the County Commission annually paid NARCOG $150,000 for overall operations and $36,000 for delivery of the meals. “That $186,000 will go toward our drivers, fuel, maintenance,” he said. “It should be close to a break-even deal. We will look at that later in the year.”
Lawrence County District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch estimated it will cost $150,000 to $200,000 per year to provide rides to county senior centers, deliver food to seniors and make rides available on demand. The state will pay for 50% of operations and 80% of program administration, he said. The county has been appropriating NARCOG $50,000 a year for its transit program. That money now will be used for the county bus service, he said.
He said if too few people use the public transportation service, “we’ll have to make some hard decisions.”
