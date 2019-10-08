The Morgan County Commission agreed Tuesday to spend $26,733 annually as a regional partner in a mass notification system that could help in emergency evacuations.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said the system can be set up to offer agencies and municipalities the opportunity to notify employees, residents and others of an incident.
Long said area school systems have similar programs in place to relay messages to parents’ phones regarding early dismissal times at school because of pending weather or crisis.
He said Morgan County will be in partnership with the Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency for the Everbridge system. It is a five-year renewable contract.
The commission’s next meeting is changed from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, a Thursday. Long said he will be at a U.S-Japan conference in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 22 representing the county.
