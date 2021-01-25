A Moulton woman is in Morgan County Jail after authorities allegedly found illegal drugs in her possession during a traffic stop in Southwest Decatur.
Decatur police charged Amanda Gatlin, 43, with possession of heroin, Xanax and drug paraphernalia. Investigators discovered she had an active felony warrant from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, too.
Police said she was stopped for a traffic violation at Woodmead Street and Runnymead Avenue.
She was taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.