SOMERVILLE — A Muscle Shoals woman died in a two-vehicle accident in Somerville on Friday morning, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Christeen Sara Hooper, 88, died of blunt force trauma to the chest when the Ford sedan she was driving collided with another vehicle at East Upper River Road and Bluff City Road about 11:30 a.m. The coroner pronounced Hooper dead at 12:08 p.m.
Chunn said a passenger in the vehicle Hooper was driving was seriously injured and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Area Volunteer Emergency Services and Priceville Police assisted at the scene.
