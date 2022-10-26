MOULTON — The four letters on the back of Kinlee Pace’s uniform are barely all visible at the same time.
“It’s the blonde hair,” mother Kim Pace joked.
Specifically, it’s the long blonde hair hanging from under her football helmet that covers her last name.
Kinlee, 7, a second grader at Moulton Elementary School, is among the estimated 1% of Pop Warner youth football players nationwide who are girls.
She plays in the 8-and-under mini midget division and is the only girl on a Moulton youth football team this season. She and her Devils teammates will appear in the playoffs at 10 a.m. Saturday at the R.A. Hubbard fields.
“She’s been a big part of our team and a reason for our success,” head coach Chris Smith said, adding that his team is 6-2 and the defending mini midget champion of the Morgan County Youth Football League.
Kinlee starts at safety on defense, but earlier in the season she played offense in a game against West Morgan.
“A very big boy from West Morgan landed on me,” Kinlee said matter-of-factly. “I jumped right up. It didn’t hurt.”
Her mother wasn’t as calm.
“Look at her,” Kim said. “She weighs 50 pounds and he was twice her size. She got right up, and I thought this is a rare girl.”
The debate about whether girls should be on the same team with boys has been ongoing since Title IX opened more playing fields across the nation to females. Title IX is the 1972 federal legislation that prohibits school districts from discriminating in education programs and activities based on gender.
The debate, however, isn’t always just about equal access.
Many sports advocates for females — such as the Women’s Sports Foundation— believe that mixed training and competition can foster mutual respect, improve both boys’ and girls’ social skills, enhance resilience, and provide experiences that will help boys and girls in their broader lives.
Youth football may be the only time for Kinlee to play the sport she loves because concerns about size and strength compared to male participants keep many females off the field when they reach middle and high school.
In 2018, the National Football League conducted a study that identified females playing tackle football in high school. The report found that 2,404 girls played football, compared to just about 500 girls playing in 2008.
From 2008 to 2018, 47 of 50 states saw an increase in the percentage of girls playing full-contact high school football, the NFL study found. The Alabama High School Athletic Association said it doesn't have a way to track how many girls are playing tackle football this season, but the organization began recognizing flag football as a sport for girls in 2021. The AHSAA said it has 1,078 players at 61 schools fielding competitive flag football teams this fall. Seven of the teams are in various Madison County school systems, but there are no teams in Lawrence, Morgan or Limestone counties.
Females playing football garnered national attention in 2020 when Sarah Fuller — a standout soccer player at Vanderbilt University — took the field with the Commodores’ football team. Fuller made history when she connected on an extra point against Tennessee, becoming the first woman to score in a Power 5 college football game.
One year after Fuller’s kick, Kinlee was a youth football cheerleader.
“I hated it,” she said.
Her mother said Kinlee cried the first day of cheer camp and turned her focus to football.
“I tried to understand it and I couldn’t,” Kim said.
That summer, Kinlee played on a T-ball team coached by Smith and Kenny Parker.
“She kept telling me she wanted to play football and I told her to sign up,” Smith said.
Smith and Parker have not cut Kinlee any slack because she’s a female.
“She does the drills and runs in practice just like every other player,” Parker said.
Kinlee said she’s not afraid of doing anything to help her team win, but she has no desire to return to the sideline as a cheerleader.
“Nothing,” she said when questioned about what she enjoyed about being a cheerleader. “I wanted to be on the field with the football players. I’m used to playing rough with my sister.”
That sister, Kylee, is 10 and outweighs Kinlee by more than 40 pounds.
“We play rough, but I usually win,” Kinlee said.
To make sure she can always find her daughter on the field, Kim put an “LC” sticker on the front of Kinlee’s helmet.
“She’s tough as nails, but she’s still my little blonde daughter,” Kim said. “I need to know where she is and that she’s OK. I look for the LC helmet.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.