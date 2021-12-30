Nancy Worley, a former Decatur City Schools teacher who served as chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, secretary of state and president of the Alabama Education Association, has died at age 70.
Alabama Democratic Conference Chair Joe Reed, longtime political ally of Worley, said she died at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in a Montgomery hospital.
He said Worley was a loyal friend who believed in and worked hard for the Democratic Party.
“Nancy Worley was a straight shooter,” Reed said. “She was fair. She was good. She believed in fairness to everybody. She didn’t only talk about it, she lived it. She believed it. She showed that when she was president of the AEA. She showed that when she was chair of the Democratic Party. And she worked her heart out for the Democratic Party free of charge.”
Worley was teaching Latin and English at Decatur High when she was elected vice president/president-elect of the AEA in January 1982. She began her duties as the organization's president in June 1983 and took a one-year leave of absence from her teaching duties. She also served as AEA president from 1995-97.
Reed worked with Worley at the AEA, where Reed was the longtime associate executive secretary. Later, Reed was a vice chair for the state Democratic Party during Worley’s tenure as chair.
“We lost a true champion and a true believer, a real Democrat who lived by examples,” Reed said. “She traveled up and down the state from Foley to Florence, Andalusia to Athens, trying to help build the Democratic Party. She believed that the party strengthened in the local organizations, and she worked to that end. She was a good friend of all of us. I’m just so glad that God sent her our way.”
Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England released a statement on Twitter.
“Nancy Worley was a true public servant and a great Democrat with a heart for the people,” England wrote. “She will be sorely missed, and we offer our condolences to her friends and family.”
Worley was from New Hope in Madison County. She taught for 26 years at Decatur High School.
She narrowly lost a race for secretary of state in 1998 and won the office in 2002. She served one term, losing to Republican Beth Chapman in 2006.
Worley was elected chair of the state Democratic Party in 2013. She was reelected in 2018 and replaced by England in 2019 after a contentious, year-long dispute between factions of the party.
The dispute that led to Worley’s replacement as Democratic Party chair surfaced when some Democrats filed challenges with the Democratic National Committee alleging irregularities in Worley’s reelection as chair over a candidate nominated by then-U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in 2018.
The DNC ordered the state party to redo the elections for chair and first vice chair and to adopt new bylaws. Worley accused Jones and the DNC of leading a “coup” to replace her as chair. Worley and her backers filed a lawsuit in an unsuccessful attempt to block the opposing faction of the state party from replacing her. Reed, the party’s longtime vice chair for minority affairs, backed Worley in the dispute.
