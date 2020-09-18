Johnny Riggs, a NARCOG bus driver, won two awards at the Alabama Bus and Paratransit Roadeo last week.
He placed third overall in the small bus division and closest to the cone cash prize. He has been driving for the NARCOG Regional Transit Agency since 2016 and has been a transit driver for 12 years.
NARCOG officials said the competition including a written test, wheelchair securement test, pre-trip inspection and bus competition.
Falguni Patel, director of transportation, said this is the first Roadeo win for a NARCOG driver.
Riggs delivers homebound meals in the Speake area of Lawrence County and transports riders to medical appointments, NARCOG said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.