Robby Cantrell is in his eighth month as executive director of the North-central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, which has its headquarters in Decatur. He says his agency plays a vital role in problem-solving, grant writing and providing services for seniors and those needing transportation.
Jesse Byrd, first vice chairman of the NARCOG board of directors, called Cantrell “a good fit” for the executive position and said he likes the work Cantrell is doing.
“With everything going on with the COVID-19, Robby has done a wonderful job and is keeping us all informed with what is going on there,” he said. “It’s been a difficult time for all agencies with the virus out there, but he is focused on moving NARCOG forward.”
The agency serves Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties and is governed by a 14-member board of directors chosen by county commissions in its service area.
Cantrell, a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a bachelor’s degree in geography and cartography, worked as an assistant golf professional in Anniston and Gadsden before becoming a GIS analyst with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission in Anniston.
In 2012, he joined NARCOG as an associate planner and in 2016 became transportation director. In February, he was named executive director after Jeffrey Pruitt retired.
Cantrell, 40, answered questions about the agency and his plans.
Q: How has COVID-19 affected NARCOG’s ability to help governments? What steps has NARCOG implemented to keep its staff and its patrons safe?
A: While COVID-19 certainly complicated things in the beginning, it hasn’t grossly impacted our ability to serve our communities. As early as March 16, we were making plans to deal with the impact. We had to make adjustments to our transit services and reassure passengers and staff that we would go above and beyond to keep people safe. We scaled back our services, eventually to the point where we are now transporting one person at a time, and disinfecting surfaces after each trip. The majority of our current transit service is for dialysis or other medical appointments, and at one point, had fallen to approximately 25 people per day. We are currently in the process of slowly building our transit service back to full capacity, but it will take time, and we are going to be extremely careful with that process.
On March 18, we closed our offices to the public, but continued to have staff on site. Over the following weeks, we gradually moved the majority of the aging and planning staff to a telework environment. At this time, we continue to operate with a lean staff in our offices, and do not have more than 10 people in the buildings at one time. With our challenges, our teams are doing exceptional work. We haven’t really slowed down. We continue to base our decisions on the actions of other agencies and on the advice of our state partners. The plan was always to press forward with our services, with limited interruption.
Q: What is something you learned as an assistant golf pro that has helped you as NARCOG director?
A: One thing I learned in my time working in the golf industry is that you can’t expect people to do what you would like for them to do if you aren’t willing to do it yourself. I have always kept that in mind in my supervisory roles, and I believe it is a good practice in all walks of life. I love what I do, and I am truly blessed to have this new opportunity with NARCOG.
Q: What kind of price tag would you put on NARCOG’s presence in north Alabama? About how many dollars come to the area via NARCOG’s assistance in grant writing and other financial assistance to entities?
A: With three agencies under one roof — the Area Agency on Aging, the Regional Planning Agency, and since 2016, the Regional Transit Agency, our total budget is about $8.5 million per year. The largest portion of those funds directly support the Area Agency on Aging. However, NARCOG’s total economic impact on the counties we serve is far more difficult to quantify. Our mission is to connect individuals and communities to services that improve quality of life. The Area Agency on Aging connects people to services that help individuals stay in their homes longer as they age. This not only impacts individual lives, but in most cases, the families of these individuals as well. Our nutrition program connects aging and disabled individuals to hundreds of hot meals each day.
The SenioRx program connects citizens in our region to millions of dollars in savings on prescription drugs. Our planning department connects our communities to funding to build roads, build parks, improve and expand utility services, and provides technical assistance to communities for many other community and economic development projects.
This summer, our planning department submitted federal grant applications totaling roughly $2.5 million for projects related to street improvements, stormwater drainage improvements and sewer system improvements in several of our communities. NARCOG Transit connects people to medical appointments, recreation activities, shopping, and employment opportunities. This is a short list of our services.
I am not sure how you put a price tag on this menu of services. I like to believe that our impact is almost immeasurable.
Q: Is the NARCOG transit system being underutilized?
A: The short answer is yes. The long answer is a little more complicated. I frequently hear comments stating that the buses are often empty, or that only one or two people are riding. The truth is, at full operating service, our transit team completes 250 to 300 individual trips per day. What we have found over the last three years is that the vehicles are full early in the morning, and throughout the day the ridership appears to go down. This is because we get most people where they need to go early in the day, and we spend the rest of the day getting get them back home or to other destinations. In order to fully utilize our system, we are continually exploring ways to improve and increase service.
We need to explore moving from a service that operates more like a large shared-use taxi, to the possibility of creating fixed route service with bus shelters, scheduled times and expanded operating hours; while mixing in our current curb to curb service. A large portion of the people we serve are headed to local dialysis, cancer treatment centers and other medical appointments. Our service is not just a good use of public dollars for the people we serve, for most it is a necessity.
Q: What short-term and long-term projects are on the horizon for NARCOG?
A: In the short term, I want to make certain that we continue to maintain our amazing services, and make certain that we continue to grow as one of the most trusted agencies in north Alabama. We are a one-stop shop. Everyone needs to know that. I want people to know that if they have a need, we can help. Even if it is something that we don’t normally handle, we will know where to find assistance. We are connected to an incredible number of resources. Currently, we are working hard to increase our print and social media presence.
In the long term, we plan to provide more training and support opportunities for caregivers of aging and disabled persons, increase our involvement with mental health programs, grow our small business fund, expand our community and economic development services, and expand our transit services.
Q: What is the largest need for NARCOG?
A: Our largest need is community involvement and support. In order to be successful, we have to tell our story. There’s an old saying, “It’s a sad dog that won’t wag its own tail.” People need to know who we are and what we can do. We plan to be more visible in publications and on social media platforms like Facebook. You can find us on Facebook by searching for NARCOG, or on our website at narcog.org.
Q: What do you see as NARCOG’s most important role in the communities it serves?
A: NARCOG is an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and the livability of communities within Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties. We connect families to programs and services that help older adults and disabled individuals. We connect regional and community leaders, organizations, and businesses to resources that create more vibrant and livable communities. We make connections.
Q: Where do you see NARCOG in five years?
A: As fast as my first ... months have gone by in this role, I feel like I am going to blink, and five years will be gone. I see our agency rising to a level of trust in our community that will put us at the front of anyone’s mind when they have a need. When someone thinks, “I don’t know what to do. Who can help me?” I want that answer to be, “NARCOG can.” Can we get there in five years? I believe we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.