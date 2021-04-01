The North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments has received a $65,000 grant for the completion of a feasibility study on an inland port at possible sites in Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone and Cullman counties.
Robby Cantrell, executive director of NARCOG said the inland port would be an integral investment for the region as automotive and aviation industries continue to grow in the area.
“Locating an inland port within the (region) would provide an important piece of the solution for addressing the ever-inceasing volume of traffic moving goods in and out of the Port of Mobile,” he said.
The Morgan County Commission, and economic and industrial boards in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are supporting the idea, Cantrell said, and NARCOG has received $55,000 from them for the effort.
He said the next step will be a request for proposal for the preparation of the feasibility study. He expect the work to begin about June 1 and be completed by Sept. 30.
