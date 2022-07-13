An air medical transport company has begun stationing a helicopter in Athens temporarily as it searches for a permanent Limestone County base, and the new service is expected to reduce response times.
Air Evac Lifeteam opened the temporary base May 12. Debbie Jaggers, senior program director of Alabama bases for Air Evac, said they chose Athens because it is “centrally located for overlap coverage to the other Air Evac bases.”
Until now, the closest bases to the Athens area were Cullman, Tuscumbia and Scottsboro in Alabama and Lawrenceburg, Lewisburg and Fayette, Tennessee.
This base, Jaggers said, “will cover Limestone County and back up the other Air Evac bases to service Lauderdale, Madison, Lawrence and Morgan counties.”
Brandon Wallace, Athens/Limestone County 911 director, said the time it takes Air Evac to get in the air is short.
“It’s right around seven minutes from the time we contact them to the time they get in the air,” he said. “For residents, it will allow a quicker response for traumatic injuries.”
Wallace said since the helicopter will not have to come from a surrounding base, it could save up to 30 minutes of flight time in emergencies.
Traci Collins, president of Athens-Limestone Hospital, said the new base benefits Limestone County.
“The helicopter is in Athens, so the response time is just minutes after liftoff to areas in Limestone and surrounding counties,” she said.
The helicopter is temporarily located next to the hospital in a leased facility, Collins said.
“They are currently looking in Limestone County for the area that the permanent facility will be based,” she said.
Collins said the hospital and Air Evac worked together to establish the new base, but there is no formal agreement between the two.
“The helicopter is an added critical care resource for the community. Air Evac and the EMS agencies work closely together to provide the most appropriate care and transport of patients,” she said.
Jaggers said onboard each flight is a critical care flight nurse, a critical care flight paramedic, and an experienced EMS pilot. Air Evac Lifeteam has been in operation since 1985 and has over 140 bases in 15 states.
There may one day be a base in Decatur. “We are always evaluating new opportunities for future growth,” Jaggers said. Currently the closest bases to Decatur are in Cullman and now Athens.
