As a math student originally from Taiwan, Ming Parker-Jones possesses both an understanding of grade-point average calculations and the drive to excel that’s part of her native country’s culture.
“In Taiwan, we’re like, you want to be perfect. You want to be 100, 100, 100 all the time,” she said.
That made it traumatic when she received the first course grade below an A in her college career. It came in her Advanced Mathematical Software class taught by one of her mentors, Derek Newland, at Athens State University.
“When I got my first B in his class, I was devastated,” she said. “My GPA was like 3.99, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, never 4.0 (again), forever. You know, 4.0 is … perfect.”
She said she soon realized that what really mattered was that she loved the learning process, and she accepts her now-3.97 GPA as she prepares to receive a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in education during Athens State’s graduation Saturday.
The school has 351 students graduating this semester, and Parker-Jones is among the 260 of them planning to participate in three socially distanced ceremonies on campus Saturday, according to Athens State spokesperson Lauren Blacklidge.
For Parker-Jones, 34, the scenario surrounding her first B also illustrates the obstacles she overcame to complete her degree. She didn’t begin college until she was in her early 20s, had interruptions for two moves with her husband Nicholas and more recently juggled care for their son Kato, 3.
She says the B grade came while she battled an illness that originated in Kato’s day care when she and her husband were renting an apartment in southeast Limestone County to be closer to Athens State.
“I had to miss a class, and when I took the exam I was having a high fever of 100,” she said. “My son was fine. I was sick for months with that day care germ and I got a B. I deserved that though. I was sleeping (more). I was really sick.”
---
Late start
Parker-Jones arrived in the United States when she was 17 after a long effort by her family to immigrate finally succeeded. She had to stay in high school in Virginia until she was 20 while she learned English, and then she didn’t think she needed college while filling office jobs.
She eventually began taking classes at Northern Virginia Community College and liked it.
“I realized it’s kind of fun to be a student because you’re learning something,” she said. “I appreciated learning more than ever.”
After she and her husband moved to Texas, she took a break from college while they got settled. Later, she resumed taking online classes through Northern Virginia. But she stopped taking classes again when he finished his service in the U.S. Army and they moved to Huntsville.
After a year in Alabama qualified her for in-state tuition, Parker-Jones started taking classes at Calhoun Community College’s Huntsville campus. When she got ready for her final two years, she considered transferring to Alabama A&M or UAH, but decided she was better suited to the smaller size of Athens State, which has 2,536 undergraduate students and 193 graduate students this semester.
“It’s really beautiful,” Parker-Jones said. “Even though it’s only for two years, I really bonded with the faculty members.
“All my professors, when I have problems, I usually get emails back within 24 hours. They’re just very personal. There’s something I cannot even imagine — I can go to go to college (and have) the professor answer you.”
---
Choosing math
Alabama has a shortage of math teachers. Ryan Hollingsworth, executive director of the School Superintendents of Alabama, said recently that more than 3,000 sixth through 12th grade math and science teachers in Alabama classrooms are not fully certified.
But Parker-Jones said the demand for math teachers wasn’t what motivated her to enter the field.
“I always loved math. I always loved solving problems,” she said. “And math comes easily to me, and I’m always trying to make people love math, try to let them know that it’s actually not that hard.”
She also likes how math teaches students critical thinking and problem solving in addition to equations.
“If you change one student, it’s worth it for me to be a teacher. … I just feel teachers are such wonderful people in the whole world. I’m not saying that I’m wonderful. I’m not a teacher yet. … I’m talking about … how they care about their students. I’m very proud that really soon I will be able to be in this career.”
Newland, associate professor of mathematics at Athens State, said he is enthusiastic about Parker-Jones' future as a teacher.
He shared that in a letter of recommendation for her he wrote: "In the Topics in Secondary Mathematics and Senior Math Seminar courses, Ming gave presentations from a variety of topics ranging from Algebra I through matrix decompositions. Each time she would address the class, she made sure she had a clear goal in mind and examples that would allow the students in class to follow her train of thought. When asked questions, her responses were always thoughtful in hopes of understanding where, if any, disconnects in her communication existed. ...
"I believe Ming will make an exceptional teacher and one that the students will remember fondly."
Parker-Jones said she was able to finish college because of the support of her husband of 10 years, mother-in-law Kate Parker and mother Erh Chih Chiu. They all now share a home in south Huntsville, and the other family members helped tend to Kato and wash laundry while Parker-Jones was student-teaching from January until earlier this week at Huntsville High.
“I’m fortunate to have a family support system," Parker-Jones said. "My husband paused his education for me so I can do the internship (at Huntsville High) because he knows I really wanted to do it.”
Newland said Parker-Jones is just one of many Athens State students who have to be concerned about child care.
"What sets Ming apart from the others is that her family works well as a unit," he said. "They are willing to pick up slack for the others. For example, if Ming has a particularly hard assignment coming up, her family helps to make sure her son is getting the attention he needs."
"Ming is a student that is driven to succeed in everything she does. She sets goals for herself and makes a plan to achieve that goal. If there are bumps that occurs, she re-evaluates, never losing sight of that goal. She has a strong support from her husband and the rest of her family, all of whom share her desire for success."
The rest of the family now is ready to share in Parker-Jones' graduation.
“I feel like everybody’s more excited than me,” she said. “I already know that’s going to happen. … I’m excited about the next chapter in my life. I’m going to be a teacher. Maybe I can inspire people, my son, my other family members, students, to purse higher education.”
