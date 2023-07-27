FLORENCE — A NewsNation Network reporter who has reported that Casey White told him he killed a woman in Evansville, Indiana, has filed a motion to prevent White's defense team from forcing him to testify in White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Brian Entin, who is employed by Nexstar Media Inc. and works as senior national correspondent for the cable television network NewsNation, filed the motion last week in Lauderdale County Circuit Court.
White is scheduled to be tried for capital murder on Aug. 14 in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.
White escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, 2022, when he and then-Lauderdale County Detention Center Assistant Director Vicky White walked out of the jail and disappeared for 11 days together, only to be found in Evansville.
Vicky White shot and killed herself following a crash after a short chase with law enforcement in Evansville.
In the motion, filed by Birmingham attorney Diane B. Maughan, Entin states he lives in Miami Shores, Florida, which is some 900 miles from Florence.
In June, Entin reported Casey White told him during a telephone call that he killed a woman while they were on the run in Evansville.
“There is a dead body up there that ain’t been buried yet,” the story quotes Casey White as saying.
Authorities said they do not believe White was telling the truth.
The motion states Entin was in Lauderdale County on June 8 to cover White's sentencing after he pleaded guilty to first-degree escape. The defendants served him with a subpoena at that time. The motion asserts that case is not relevant to the capital murder case.
"Entin does not have any information that is material or relevant to the present case, which arises out of the murder of Connie Ridgeway in 2015," the motion states. "Nothing about the Ridgeway case was discussed during the communications Entin had with defendant in 2022 about activities that occurred during his escape from jail."
The motion also claims Alabama has not followed the requirements necessary to provide jurisdiction over a "non-party out-of-state witness."
White received a life sentence in the escape case, which was pleaded down from murder in Vicky White's death. He had been indicted on a murder charge since his escape resulted in Vicky White's death.
His sentence is running concurrently with a 75-year sentence he is serving for attempted murder in Limestone County.
In a separate filing, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves approved a July 10 defense request for certain T-Mobile cellphone records from 11 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2015, through 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2015. The request does not state the reason for wanting the records, but Ridgeway's death was on Oct. 23, 2015.
