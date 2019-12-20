Former Decatur school superintendent Ed Nichols is returning to the district as an employee and in a role he has held before.
During a special meeting this morning, a unanimous school board voted to hire him as interim principal at Decatur High School.
Nichols, 58, is replacing Johnny Berry, who resigned to become superintendent of Arab City Schools. Berry’s last day is Dec. 31.
“I still know how to get in a school and help students and teachers,” said Nichols, who was principal at Austin High from 1998-2003.
He served as the district’s superintendent from 2012-16 and held a series of community meetings that led to the construction of two new high schools.
Because Nichols is drawing payments from the Retirement Systems of Alabama, the most he can make annually in a public school position is $31,000.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said Nichols' pay will be at the same rate as Berry’s, a little more than $10,000 per month.
“We already have this money in the budget and Dr. Nichols has been here before,” he said, referring to his experience as a high school principal.
Nichols, a Tennessee native who came to Decatur in 1988 as band director at Austin, said he’ll stay until the end of the school year if the system needs him to.
“I’ll work for a penny a day if this is what it takes,” he said.
Douglas said the position is posted, but he’s not sure when he’ll hire a permanent replacement for Berry.
“If a Nick Saban-type candidate comes through the door, we’ll make a hire, but most likely we’ll hire the principal at the end of the school year,” he said, adding that it is difficult to hire good principals during the middle of the school year because they have contractual obligations.
Nichols, whose daughter is a junior at Decatur High, said he talks at least once per month with Douglas and this is how the topic of him serving as interim principal came up.
“I told Dr. Douglas if he ever needed me I’d be here,” he said. “I’m excited about returning to education as a high school principal and thankful for this opportunity.”
Nichols has worked as a consultant and with Decatur-Morgan Hospital since his retirement as superintendent. He said his consultant work is not busy this time of year and that shouldn't be a problem.
Nichols said helping the hospital also want be an issue because "my time there is minimal and if I need to take a day off this will extend my paid time with the school system."
He said his first priority is the students and employees at Decatur High and that he met with Berry Friday to go over programs already in place.
