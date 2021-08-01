With classes beginning throughout the next 10 days, none of the six public school systems in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties have instituted mask requirements even though several of the state's larger school districts plan to require students and staff to wear masks indoors.
Local school leaders said policies may change if the resurgence of COVID-19 cases continues, and they plan precautions that range from improving air quality to sanitizing buses and checking visitors' temperatures.
The area school districts are following the lead of the Alabama Department of Public Health, which presently recommends wearing masks but is not requiring them.
“It could change day to day,” Robert Elliott Jr., superintendent of Morgan County schools, said about the state’s guidance.
Gov. Kay Ivey has been adamant about not mandating mask wearing and has urged state residents to get a vaccination to help stem the spread of the pandemic.
The Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Bessemer and Opelika school districts are requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors. Five of the districts in the Decatur area have said they won't require masks, and the Limestone County school district has not announced its plans.
Local school leaders said other COVID precautions will continue for student and staff safety.
“Fogging and logging will still be in place,” said Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield. “Hand sanitizers and more HVAC cold plasma are in the works. We’ll also continue with MERV 13 filter changes.”
Logging, he said, is keeping up with disinfectant times and areas to ensure that it is done properly and timely. Cold plasma is a small apparatus that is installed in the ventilation that creates ions from molecules to improve the quality of indoor air. The MERV 13 filters provide a hospital level air quality.
Satterfield said “any reported or suspected case of COVID or any reportable disease such as pertussis will be escalated to ADPH. However, starting Monday, quarantine and notification should be solely a function of ADPH.”
Jamie Penley, assistant supervisor of DCS transportation, said buses will be cleaned regularly and mask wearing will be encouraged.
“We will have masks on the buses for those who need them,” he said. “As far as social distancing, we certainly encourage it on the bus as well.”
He said assigned seating is important, too. Not only for COVID restrictions, “but it’s really helped as far as discipline consistency on a bus.”
Decatur staff members begin the new school year Monday, and students report Thursday.
Satterfield said an ADPH toolkit will be released by Wednesday and more details will be offered afterward.
According to the ADPH website, the toolkit will include guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to “ensure that school administrators and school nurses have the best health information to mitigate the spread of COVID-19” in schools across the state.
Optional masks
Elliott said Morgan County schools will be checking temperatures of everyone coming into the schools.
“We did this last year and it helped,” he said. “It’s nothing intrusive. We’ll be fogging classrooms and buses once a week. We’ll have isolation stations in the nurses’ rooms, which we didn’t have before. It just makes sense to have them. Even if the kid has the flu or strep, we’ll try to limit the visitors in the school. Not in the office but those going through the school.”
He said water fountains and water bottle fillers will be operational at all Morgan schools. “Hand sanitizers are staying up, too,” he added.
Administrators said they didn’t see many students in summer programs regularly wear masks and expect the same when schools begin.
“Less than 5% wore them in summer school,” said Dee Dee Jones, superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
Elliott expects less than 10% will don masks. “We didn’t require them in summer school, and I don’t know if any kids wore them,” he said. “If you want to wear them, great. If you don’t, great.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he expects 5% to 10% of the students will likely wear masks.
“That was about the same percentage wearing them at the end of school,” he said. “We certainly recommend them but aren’t requiring them until the state issues some sort of mandate.”
He said students in classrooms and on buses will have assigned seats.
“We’ve bought more machines to help clean buses and classrooms,” he said. “The seat charting will allow us to know who is in close contact. We’re doing what is right for the kids to keep them all safe as possible.”
Beth Patton, superintendent at Athens City Schools, said students and staff there are encouraged to wear masks.
“We are monitoring conditions closely and may amend our plan as necessary,” she wrote in a text. “We are ready and committed to providing the best educational opportunities and experiences possible to every student, every day, no matter what.”
Limestone County Schools spokesperson Ashley Graves said the district remains uncertain about the mask issue.
“At this time, we have not made a decision regarding masks,” she said. “We are working on guidance and plan to release it sometime (this week).”
Limestone teachers report Monday, and students begin school Friday.
Virtual learning
It appears traditional schooling will take place for the large majority to students in the area.
In Hartselle, Jones said only 12 students of 2,040 in grades five through 12 have registered for virtual schooling.
“We have some teachers assigned to doing virtual, if necessary,” she said. “Students and teachers need a traditional year.”
In Morgan County, school spokesperson Jeremy Childers said less than 1% of students have registered for virtual classes.
About 125 DCS students registered for virtual classes before the June deadline, according to Superintendent Michael Douglas. Blended schooling is not an option this year in the Decatur system.
"Our virtual school is full," Douglas said in a video message to parents Friday. "We don't have the staff to handle more. ... We'll be making real-time decisions based on what we're see in the classroom. As a parent, be prepared for anything."
Meanwhile, Lawrence County, which implemented virtual learning before COVID changed the education dynamics in March 2020, has more than 200 students registered for online classes.
“About 215 students or about 5% have signed up for virtual and blended school together,” said Smith. “We started offering virtual classes pre-COVID for students who didn’t want to attend traditional school for whatever reason. We had about 60 students enrolled pre-COVID.”
He said the system’s virtual system, known as Lawrence County Signature School, has eight certified teachers including a principal. “We have four teachers for elementary and four for high school.”
Limestone County is offering a virtual option for grades 9-12 only and the students must have a GPA of 3.0, be on track to graduate and have at least an eighth grade reading level, according to Graves.
“Our focus is getting students back in the classroom,” she said. Students not meeting the criteria can contact the Alabama Connections Academy.
