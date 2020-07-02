Notwithstanding an Alabama federal court ruling allowing curbside voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, local election officials said it will not be available for the July 14 runoff election.
Probate judges in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties said curbside voting would require more poll workers to handle the process and would mean more points of contact between voters and workers. They advise voters who fear going to the polls in person to take advantage of absentee voting.
“We will look closer at (a curbside option) for the general election, but we are not offering it” for the runoff, said Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain. “We would not have the staff to offer that additional service at this time.”
An appellate court last week refused to block a June 15 federal district judge’s order that allows local officials to offer curbside voting in the July 14 runoff. The ruling, which came in a lawsuit filed by several voters who are older or have health risks, allows local election officials to offer the curbside option at in-person polling locations in the runoff, but they are not required to do so.
The district judge ruled that allowing the state to block curbside voting was likely to leave some voters with "a painful and difficult choice between exercising their fundamental right to vote and safeguarding their health, which could prevent them from casting a vote in upcoming elections."
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who is barred by the order from blocking curbside voting, has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Training has already been conducted for Morgan County poll workers, according to Cain. “There’s no way to develop policies and procedures, make sure they’re compliant with Alabama law and get everyone trained” again in time for the runoff election, he said. “It’s almost an impossibility between now and July 14.”
Cain said he would “highly encourage” anyone who’s concerned about in-person voting to use absentee voting.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the runoff election is July 9. The deadline to return an absentee ballot to a county’s absentee election manager is the close of business on July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is July 13.
Any qualified voters who determine it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place is eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable and, if none of the boxes are appropriate, voters can check the box which reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt said that, as of Wednesday, 406 absentee ballots had been requested and 211 returned. In Morgan County, Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said that office had issued 673 absentee ballots and received 330. Lawrence County Circuit Clerk Sandra Liggon said 62 absentee ballots had been issued in that county so far.
The coronavirus pandemic led Gov. Kay Ivey to postpone the March 31 runoff elections. The Republican U.S. Senate runoff pits former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who wants to regain his former Senate seat. The winner faces U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.
Locally, Decatur attorney Kevin Kusta and Decatur Municipal Court prosecutor Emily Baggett are vying to be the Republican nominee for Morgan County District Judge Place 3, who will go on to face Decatur attorney Paul Holland in November.
The only runoff elections on the ballots in Limestone and Lawrence counties will be for the statewide GOP Senate and Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 2 races.
“All 25 polling places (in Limestone County) will be open with safeguards and (COVID-19) protocols in place,” said Probate Judge Charles Woodroof. “We believe this is the best way to serve voters and keep them and poll workers safe,” and it limits the points of contact between voters and workers, he said.
Woodroof also said that setting up curbside voting at each polling place would require more workers for directing traffic and explaining and implementing the process — submitting voters’ identification and receiving, voting and submitting ballots.
Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton said the county will not provide curbside voting and his office will stock the county’s 29 polling sites with protective gear and sanitize them before and after the voting.
He said training for Lawrence County’s appointed poll workers is scheduled for July 9 at Moulton Recreation Center, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our poll workers and voters,” Woodroof said. Those measures include having plexiglass shields where voters submit their identification and at ballot tables, providing masks and gloves for polling workers and making masks also available for voters, if requested. Polling locations also will be supplied with non-reusable pens for voters and hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
Cain said extra measures will also be in place at Morgan County’s 39 polling locations.
“We’re taking every safety precaution we know of to allow people to come in and vote,” Cain said. Polling places will have hand sanitizer, gloves and masks for poll workers and a limited number of masks for voters who come to the location without one. Plastic face shields are available for poll workers if they want one, and there will be plexiglass screens at voter check-in, markings to indicate social distancing and non-reusable pens for voters.
