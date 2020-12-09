No school systems in Morgan and Lawrence counties will give final exams this semester because of issues created by the coronavirus pandemic, but students in Athens and Limestone County Schools will have the tests as scheduled.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said worries about a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines as well as a desire to provide more instruction led to the district's decision to cancel first semester final exams, which would have been next week.
He said the district has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines about two weeks after every break from school.
“If that pattern holds, the next spike will hit the week exams are scheduled. Trying to navigate exams during a spike would create a lot of undue stress for students and staff. Rather than wait until the last minute, we decided to be proactive,” Douglas said.
Douglas’ concern about a spike following the Thanksgiving holiday is consistent with what health officials have predicted for community spread due to the holiday season. Dr. Rachael Lee with the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s division of infectious diseases said a COVID-19 spike usually falls between 10 and 14 days after a holiday.
Douglas said canceling exam week will also allow for additional instruction. Although students continue to receive instruction virtually when they are in quarantine and during temporary school closures, switching between in-person and virtual learning has been difficult on students and teachers alike.
“We feel like we have lost some instructional time and might lose more. This will allow staff to cover more material without losing instructional time due to a week of exam testing,” Douglas said.
Instead of final exams, Decatur students will have full school days Monday through Thursday next week, and a half day on Dec. 18 before the holidays.
Morgan County is already experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The county had 144 new cases reported Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Decatur-Morgan Hospital hit a new high Tuesday with 100 in-patients believed to be infected with the virus.
Hartselle City Schools
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle City Schools students will take their final exams at the end of the school year. The spring exams will review content from the entire school year, but will not be weighted more heavily than semester exams typically are.
Jones said the district decided over the summer to cancel fall final exams at Hartselle High. She said the decision was made to reduce stress on high school students during an already difficult year.
The district decided last week to also cancel exams for Hartselle Junior High, in part due to a high number of quarantines due to COVID-19 exposure.
“Right now we’re averaging about 60 kids a day on quarantine at the junior high,” Jones said.
As of Thursday, 79 of the district’s 330 quarantines were from Hartselle Junior High. Although quarantined students participate in school remotely, Jones said it can be difficult for students to move between instructional formats.
“We all hope that (COVID-19) goes away, but right now the way we’re seeing things, it’s not. It’s a challenge and it’s a struggle for students,” Jones said. “Students have a lot of things on them right now.”
Other systems
Morgan County Schools canceled final exams for both fall and spring semesters, director of secondary education Patrick Patterson said.
“Morgan County Schools is not administering semester exams this year. Our school calendar will not be affected,” he said.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the Lawrence County Schools board voted Monday to cancel semester exams.
Superintendent Randy Shearouse said Limestone County Schools students will take fall semester exams.
"We are not planning to do anything differently at this point," Shearouse said.
Athens City Schools director of curriculum and instruction Garner Ezell said final exams are still on for the semester.
"In order to provide our students with as normal a school year as possible, Athens City Schools will be administering final exams to high school students," Ezell said.
