Two local county school systems will give employees bonus-like payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 during the holidays, but Decatur City Schools will wait to give employees additional pay.
An incentive for the Decatur system "will be evaluated toward the end of the (academic) year,” said school board President Michele Gray King.
Decatur City Schools paid out a $100 incentive in June 2020 and a $250 incentive in May 2021. Superintendent Michael Douglas said the next pay incentive will be paid in May 2022.
“Last (fiscal) year, we didn’t think we would get one because we had a deficit budget,” Douglas said. “Revenue came in really well, so right there at the end we ended up giving the $250. We feel like we’re going to be able to give more this year, but we won’t make that decision until February or March.”
Limestone County Schools employees received a pay incentive of $1,000 apiece Friday. The incentive is the same amount Limestone employees received in December 2020.
“The bonus was paid out Friday for all employees who were hired before October,” said Limestone County Schools spokeswoman Ashley Graves. “It’s just a pat on the back and a thank you to all employees for stepping up and going the extra mile to help students.”
Limestone school board member Charles Shoulders said the bonuses were to reward employees for the volume of work they have undertaken during the pandemic.
“The bonuses were for the effort that our (employees) were putting forth,” Shoulders said.
At a Morgan County school board meeting on Thursday night, board members unanimously voted to pass a one-time pay incentive for all 1,000 employees of the school system that will go into effect Dec. 18.
Chief Financial Officer Brian Bishop said that all employees will receive $500 on their next paycheck for extra work performed in the 2021-22 school year.
“Teachers have to prepare additional lessons for remote days,” Bishop said. “We’ve already asked teachers to have four lessons for the first semester and four lessons for the second semester ready to go in case we have to close schools.”
This is not the first pay incentive that has occurred in the Morgan County School system.
“We did the same thing in June but paid out $1,000 to our employees,” Bishop said.
“We currently have no plans to pay out another incentive for this school year,” said board Vice Chairman John Holley.
Athens City Schools issued a pay incentive in May that totaled $100 each for all full-time and part-time employees. According to Athens City Schools spokeswoman Christy Hubbard, there has been no discussion on issuing a pay incentive for this school year.
When asked why the last two incentives that the Decatur school system paid were less than what Morgan and Limestone counties are paying, Douglas said it resulted from a deficit budget and extra teaching staff.
“The reason some schools can give more is because they don’t have a deficit budget, which means they probably have less teachers and less support than we do,” Douglas said. “If we didn’t have 120 extra teachers, I could probably give everybody $2,000.”
Bishop said that 20% of the Morgan County pay incentive was funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), and the rest came from local funding. He said that 20% paid for with ESSER money will be going specifically to employees working in transportation, and the “general fund” (80%) will go towards helping teachers and aides.
"We received guidance from state Superintendent (Eric) Mackey last week that said we could use ESSER money as retention pay for transportation employees," Bishop said.
