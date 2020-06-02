The Rev. Charles Boling and his wife Loena had just sat down to eat lunch at noon Monday when a fire alarm sounded in their Southwest Decatur home. It was one of two midday fires in Decatur.
“We went outside and our neighbors were there telling us our house was on fire,” said Boling, a retired United Methodist minister.
In a matter of minutes, four Decatur Fire & Rescue units and an ambulance were on the scene. Decatur Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Jones said the fire was contained to the attic area. Nobody was injured, authorities said, but Boling said he required oxygen from the First Response ambulance service because of smoke and his asthma.
“It appears to be electrical in nature, possibly from an attic fan,” Jones said. The house received fire damage to the roof, attic and garage, he said.
Boling said water damaged nearly every room in the 2,200-square-foot patio home on Aldingham Drive in the Greystone Subdivision. “We lost our Christmas tree and ornaments in the attic,” he said. “A lot of memories now are all gone. Water was coming through the ceiling, and we had damage to the wood floor, furniture and rugs, too."
He said family and friends were at the house Monday afternoon helping clean the debris and he expects a restoration company to arrive today. The house is insured, he said.
“The Lord made sure we were all safe and that’s what counts. The firefighters and ambulance service were here quickly and that helped save the house from getting more damage. The fire department was superb.”
Jones said the fire department worked the scene about 90 minutes. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
About a minute or two before the Aldingham Drive fire, Decatur Fire & Rescue sent two trucks to a small industrial fire at Cronimet Corp., 1220 State Docks Road N.W., co-interim Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said.
Thornton said the fire started in piles of metal shavings near a building on the company’s property. Firefighters moved the shavings away from the building and used a backhoe to spread out the shavings to get to the hot spots deep in the piles. No one was injured, authorities said.
Jones said the department was on the scene less than two hours and an investigation is being conducted.
Cronimet is a recycler of stainless steel scrap.
According to the company's website, the Decatur facility opened in 1998. It has operations in 11 U.S. cities.
