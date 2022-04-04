The Decatur fire chief and SA Recycling said the cause of the fire that sent a large black cloud of smoke up into the air at the business at 1300 Alabama 20 on Sunday evening remains under investigation.
Nobody was injured, officials said.
Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tracy Thornton said his department received a call about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and engines from stations 1, 2, 4 and 5 were dispatched.
“It was a combined effort to get the blaze under control and extinguished,” Thornton said. “The business had some water on it before we arrived.”
SA Recycling reported that a stockpile of non-metallic automobile shredded residue such as seat cushions caught fire, causing the black smoke to billow from the recycling center.
The business was closed at the time and only a security guard was on site when the fire department was notified.
Thornton said the fire department had the blaze out and the firefighters left the business about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
