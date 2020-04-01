Southwest Decatur resident Trecy Henderson attended the funeral of a longtime friend’s husband soon after concerns emerged locally over the new coronavirus. She said only three people who were not immediate family members and the preacher attended the service.
“She was disappointed more people couldn’t attend,” Henderson said of the widow. “There would have been a lot people from her church if they could have.”
The coronavirus outbreak, especially with the need for social distancing, is changing the way people are saying goodbye to their loved ones. Funeral homes are limiting funeral attendance, frequently holding only graveside services and cutting out visitation as they try to follow the state’s rules for fighting the spread of COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday said non-work gatherings of 10 or more people are not permitted. Non-work gatherings of less than 10 people are allowed only if a consistent six-foot distance between people can be maintained.
Henderson said at the funeral she attended before the more stringent guidelines took effect, the number of mourners increased to more than 25 when the funeral moved graveside.
“Most people tried to stand away from each other,” Henderson said. “But they were able to speak to (the widow) before they left.”
Henderson said another friend decided not to have a funeral because they couldn’t have a full Roman Catholic ceremony.
“They’re going to wait until this is over and then have a memorial services,” Henderson said.
Deacon Rick Chenault Sr., church administrator of Resurrection Catholic Chapel in Hillsboro, said the church diocese in Birmingham asked state Catholic churches to hold an interment service and then delay a full memorial mass for later.
Dexter Elliott, owner of Reynolds Funeral Home, said he’s telling families up front that they have to keep the service to immediate family only and they have to spread out in the church. He said he hasn’t had anyone get upset with him yet.
“Most are OK with it because they know this is the situation,” said Elliott, who makes arrangements for three to four families a week.
With U.S. deaths from the coronavirus having already surpassed 3,600, the National Funeral Directors Association is pushing the Trump administration and lawmakers to categorize them as “essential critical infrastructure workers."
The association said in a news release that funeral home workers are at a “high risk of exposure” to the virus and should be at the top of the list for tests and a potential vaccine. They also need to have personal protective equipment and exemptions from quarantine rules.
Customs altered
Meanwhile, longtime funeral customs have been disrupted. Visitations have become rare. Geoff Halbrooks, of Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, said one family held a visitation with the immediate family up on a platform and visitors offering condolences from down on the floor.
“We’re not the police, so we can’t make people conform to the (virus safe) rules,” said Halbrooks.
Peck is one of the area's busiest funeral homes with a rough average of about nine families served a week. Halbrooks said he’s not holding multiple funerals at the same time. He’s set times for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
“We don’t want two funerals here in the funeral home at any given time,” Halbrooks said.
Blake Kersey, pastor at First Baptist Church in Decatur, and Justin McAlpin, senior pastor at Westmeade Baptist Church, said they haven’t officiated at any funerals since the more stringent virus precautions were put in place, but they know comforting mourners is part of a church’s mission.
McAlpin has been ministering to a church member whose daughter recently died. The daughter attended a different church, and it will hold the funeral. He said it has been difficult finding ways to tend to a family's needs, especially with the limits on gatherings and those who can enter the hospital.
“We always do a meal for the immediate family after the service, but we can’t because of the limit of 10 people for a gathering,” McAlpin said. “And even if we could get catering, they still can’t eat together.”
Kersey said his church’s policy is to follow the state’s guidelines that limit gathering sizes, and “even with 10 people, there’s the potential that someone could spread the virus. There’s a law against gatherings and, at this point, we’re not going to cross that line.”
Online condolences
Tim Bailey, manager of Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home in Decatur, said he isn’t holding inside services. He’s moved to graveside services only. He said he hasn’t seen a change in his average of three to four families a week needing arrangements.
One family held a visitation “but hardly no one came. People just aren’t coming out. They’re sending their condolences online or through the mail,” Bailey said.
Halbrooks said the new funeral rules are tough on the families. Some people are putting off funerals and plan to hold a memorial service at a later date when more people can attend.
“They want to celebrate their loved one's life, and they can’t right now in the way they would like to,” Halbrooks said.
