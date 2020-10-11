Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought quarantines and more virtual learning to local school systems, it hasn't dramatically reduced enrollments, and most districts have more students this fall than they did a year ago.
The Decatur and Morgan County systems say enrollment has dropped slightly since last school year, but the Hartselle, Lawrence County, Limestone County and Athens systems have experienced increases. Enrollment at this time of year is important because it impacts state funding for the next school year.
Enrollment in Decatur City Schools was 8,803 students as of Wednesday, which is 39 fewer students than in last year’s official enrollment number used to calculate funding. That's a decline of about 0.4% from last year's 8,842 students. Superintendent Michael Douglas said this year’s official enrollment number is still being calculated.
The Decatur system also is expecting more students to return to in-person learning. Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Yvette Evans said after the nine-week grading period ends Oct. 19, 369 students will transition from virtual to traditional learning, leaving 1,478 students, or about 17% of the student population, enrolled in virtual instruction.
The other 83% of students will be a combination of blended and traditional students. Blended learners may be learning remotely, but remain on their in-person teacher’s class rosters making it simpler for them to move from in-person to online instruction if needed.
When preliminary enrollment numbers were released in September, Douglas said he was relieved that the numbers held steady from last year and losing state funding for teacher units is not a concern.
Morgan County Schools
Like Decatur, Morgan County is still finalizing its official enrollment data for funding purposes. Superintendent Robert Elliott said as of Wednesday, 7,493 students were enrolled, which is 123 fewer than were enrolled last fall, a decline of 1.6%. Last year, official enrollment was 7,616.
“Better numbers for teacher allocations will be available once the report is complete,” Elliott said.
Elliott said the day after Labor Day, there were 2,530 students participating in virtual or remote learning, and that number has since dropped by 325. As of Wednesday there were 2,205 students, or 29% of the system, participating in some form of virtual learning.
“We expect more off-campus students to begin returning as we progress through the school year,” Elliott said.
Hartselle City Schools
Enrollment is slightly up this year in Hartselle City Schools, Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said. Last year, enrollment was 3,519 students, compared to 3,571 this year, for an increase of 1.5%.
Jones said several students have moved from virtual to in-person learning, but flu season could impact the number of families keeping their kids home.
“We will have to see what the flu season brings,” Jones said.
As of Thursday, Jones said 480 students were participating in virtual learning, which is about 13% of the student population.
Lawrence County Schools
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said attendance rose in the district for the first time in 20 years. Enrollment is 4,601 this year, up 61 students from last year.
As of Wednesday, Smith said about 66% of students were attending in-person school, 22% were learning virtually and 12% were participating in blended learning.
“We have shut our ability to transfer until Christmas,” Smith said.
Athens City Schools
Acting Superintendent Beth Patton said October enrollment is 4,479, up by 60 students from 4,419 last fall, for an increase of about 1.4%.
Chief School Financial Officer and Assistant Superintendent Serena Owsley said state funding will increase by an average of $5,300 per additional student.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Garner Ezell said 81% of students are traditional, and 19% are learning virtually. He said additional students are scheduled to return to in-person school by Oct. 19, which is the end of the nine-week grading period.
Limestone County Schools
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said enrollment this year is 12,945, which includes 4,795 students who participate in Alabama Connections Academy. That's an increase of 17% over the 11,042 students enrolled last year.
Of the 8,150 students not in the Academy, Shearouse said 5,887, or 72%, were enrolled in traditional instruction as of Wednesday, and 2,263, or 28%, were virtual.
