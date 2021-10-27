The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce will recognize an outstanding business leader with the Athena International Leadership Award during the 12th annual Women in Business celebration Dec. 16.
The 11:30 a.m. lunch will be at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Nominees should meet the following criteria and submissions should be a minimum of 500 words for consideration. A nominee must demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in her business profession; improve the quality of life for others in the community; and assist women in realizing their leadership potential.
Some of the past award recipients include Cathy Hansberry, 1992; Shirley Hammond, 1993; Dot Montgomery, 1998; Jeanne Payne, 2011; Gay Blackburn Maloney, 2012; Julia Roth, 2016; and Eleanor "Jo" Cook, 2019.
Deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 9. Contact Denice Marco, director of program development, at 256-353-5312, for more information.
