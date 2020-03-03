Some voters in today's election have chosen the nonpartisan ballot, and have been surprised to find it has a single constitutional amendment but no candidates, according to Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain.
It's Super Tuesday, and polls are open in Alabama until 7 p.m.
Cain said the only significant problem encountered in morning voting was voter confusion over the nonpartisan ballot. The only option for those choosing a nonpartisan ballot is Amendment 1; voters must select a Republican or Democratic primary ballot to cast votes for candidates.
"A lot of folks are choosing nonpartisan ballots and not realizing that means they're voting only on the constitutional amendment. So when they get their ballot they're saying, 'Hey, there isn't anybody on here.' If they bring that to the attention of the poll worker, the poll worker can obviously swap the ballot out and reissue a ballot based on the voter's choice," Cain said.
"In Alabama and Morgan County you have a lot of people that consider themselves nonpartisan so they want to select the nonpartisan ballot, but they don't realize that by selecting that they don't get to vote in either one of the primaries."
Cain said the e-poll books are working well, although there have been some minor printer issues. Those issues complicate poll workers' duties, but have no impact on voting, Cain said.
Local and state officials had predicted about one-third of registered voters would cast ballots today, and turnout appeared steady at many precincts in Decatur.
There had been 800 votes cast as of 1 p.m. at the Decatur Baptist Church precinct at 2527 Danville Road S.W.
At least one precinct was showing higher than expected volume this morning. The Decatur Church of Christ precinct at 2833 Danville Road S.W. had 150 voters in the first hour polls were open.
"They were predicting 30% (turnout), but I think we'll beat that," said Ross Garner, poll clerk and former precinct inspector at the site.
At the Aquadome, more than 100 voters cast ballots in the first two hours.
Today is the primary election. Among the issues on the ballot are Amendment 1, which would abolish the elected State Board of Education and replace it with a board appointed by the governor with confirmation by the Senate.
Other high-profile elections today, on the GOP ballot, include the race for the U.S. Senate, a Morgan County district judge spot, and in Lawrence County the school superintendent position.
County commissioner and school board spots are also on the ballot.
Although 14 names are on the state ballot in the Democratic presidential primary, only five candidates are still actively campaigning: former Vice President Joe Biden, ex-New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Alabama law requires that residents show one of seven types of government-issued identifications at their polling places. The accepted identifications are an Alabama driver's license; a photo voter ID card issued by a county registrar's office; a U.S. passport; a federal, state, county or municipal government employee badge; a valid student ID card from a public or private college or university; a military ID card or a tribal ID card.
