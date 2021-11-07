Students in Limestone County learn about giving back to their community through a nonprofit organization they lead.
Together Renewing And Improving Limestone, or TRAIL, has a mission to enhance the lives of the county's youth by allowing them to volunteer their time, talents and resources.
“We touch on each part of that through volunteering of our time," said Laura Lou Smith, 40, one of the TRAIL navigators, or advisers. “This is a student-run organization. It is not our responsibility to seek out opportunities for them. It’s their responsibility. … We really want them to take ownership of it."
Smith has been a navigator for the group since 2016. Monica Hobson, 50, has been a TRAIL navigator since 2014. TRAIL’s first year was the 1999-2000 school year.
“It’s very unique," Smith said. "There’s nothing else like it around here, or that I know of, so it was definitely a learning curve for me."
Hobson is the high school gifted education specialist for all of the high schools in Limestone County and Smith is the school counselor for Athens High School.
According to Hobson, a navigator is simply an adult who provides coordination and support.
Students are selected the end of their seventh grade year, then are a part of TRAIL for five years, said Smith. Students make a long-term commitment by becoming part of TRAIL, she said.
“I think youth want an outlet to help, but oftentimes they don’t know how to get started. And so, TRAIL provides them that opportunity of ways to give back to the community or volunteer,” said Smith.
Hobson said, “Hopefully it (volunteering) gives them a sense of feeling like they’re doing something for someone.”
According to Smith, “It gives them a purpose and I think it humbles them a lot of times.”
The biggest change Smith sees in the students is the difference from their eighth grade year to their senior year, how they gain an ability to speak to and relate to adults and people outside their peer group. “Their communication skills improve immensely because they are put in situations where they have to talk.”
“A lot of our students have different talents that they use in different ways through our organization and other organizations they’re a part of,” said Smith.
There are only 17 student members of TRAIL because there can only be so many per school, said Smith. To get other students involved with volunteering, TRAIL holds an annual event, which this year is called Falling into Philanthropy.
“We bring over 100 students in and give them ways in which they can also get involved and volunteer,” said Smith.
“Those organizations in town know who we are … and they will usually reach out to us. Now we’ll also do the same and reach out to them and say, hey, don’t forget we’re here. Let us know when you have an event coming up or need some extra hands. We’re happy to help.”
Smith said that TRAIL provides grants to the community as well. Some examples of who TRAIL has given grants to, according to Hobson, are the Family Resource Center and Boys and Girls Club. Smith added that grants have also been given to the library foundation and teachers.
“We usually award around $13,000 worth of grants each year," Hobson said. "But they’re usually anywhere from $200 or $300 to $1,500. That’s what our budget will allow.”
Hobson said there are monthly meetings where the students go over the grant requests. They discuss the pros and the cons and decide if it is a grant they want to award, said Hobson.
This grant money students distribute comes from one large grant that TRAIL gets every year from the Indiana-based Dekko Foundation. “He (Chester Dekko) really believed in giving back to the community, but he felt it began with the youth,” said Smith.
Organizations run by students that give back to the community, like TRAIL, are in several states, said Smith. TRAIL in Limestone County is the only pod in Alabama.
Hobson said being a navigator is rewarding. “What affects me the most, is seeing the change and the maturity of kids when they started this organization … but by the time they’re juniors and seniors you can see a blossoming.”
Smith said, “What I get out of this, the most I guess, is seeing not only their transformation, but the camaraderie. They’re all so different, but yet they have come together for one purpose,” said Smith.
