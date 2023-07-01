After the past year in which 330 of the North Alabama Conference’s 635 churches left the United Methodist Church — primarily as a result of the issue of homosexuality — delegates at the conference's annual meeting in Huntsville last week passed a resolution to remove “all language pertaining to homosexuality” from the denomination's worldwide bylaws and commit to honoring the “conscience and convictions of individual churches and clergy.”
The Rev. Brian Erickson, senior pastor of Trinity United Methodist in Birmingham, co-submitted the resolution with the Rev. H.N. Gibson, associate pastor at East Lake United Methodist Church in Birmingham.
“It’s a genuine compromise; it is something that makes everyone a little uncomfortable,” Erickson said. “What the resolution is attempting to do is let our progressive folks, especially our LGBTQ+ community, hear that we can imagine a future where language that prohibits full inclusion of homosexual persons is gone. What it says to traditionalist folks is we don’t want to replace mandates with mandates.”
The United Methodist Church’s Book of Discipline currently states “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christianity” and bans the ordination of openly gay clergy and the blessing of same-sex marriage. The issue of homosexuality has been debated by the denomination's General Conference — its worldwide voting body — since at least 1972.
“What we have done for 50 years is we have tried to legislate morality for one another,” Erickson said. “Where we disagree on issues of morality relative to same-sex attracted persons, marriage and ordination, we have tried to make rules to kick the other side out. This is the only issue we do this with in our book of church law.”
While it proposes opening the door for openly gay clergy and same-sex marriage, the resolution also would ensure each congregation’s convictions are recognized.
“The line a lot of our churches have heard is, ‘This is a slippery slope.’ They hear that they’re going to get a pastor they don’t agree with and there’s nothing they can do about it and that they’re going to be caught up on this train that is running off in a direction they don’t approve of. That’s not true,” Erickson said.
In presenting the resolution at annual conference, Gibson said, “At the heart of this resolution is a hope, not just for some, but for all of us …. The resolution says we support the removal of the language while leaving that work to the General Conference. Yet ... it would not force an action on others. This resolution would not force pastors to do weddings.”
Dozens of clergy and laity, both traditionalists and progressives, in the North Alabama Conference contributed to the resolution.
“I knew several progressives had read the resolution by the time I received it from H.N.,” Erickson said. “I made some edits incorporating stuff I have heard from our more traditionalist folks and then I took it to some traditionalist folks in churches, pastors and laity, and asked for their feedback on words that set them off or phrases that got to them, also what they wanted in terms of assurances.”
The resolution passed June 24 with a 236 to 151 vote.
Those who spoke against the resolution pointed to the timing of the vote, the upcoming General Conference and the fragility of some churches.
“I’m speaking against the resolution not because of what the resolution says. I speak against it because of the timing of the resolution," said David Miller, who was serving as a lay person at the annual conference and is executive director of Asbury UMC in Birmingham. "… There are churches that are hanging on by a thread right now. Our clergy and our leaders have promised, let’s wait and see what happens, … let’s not deal in speculation, let’s deal in fact and what we know to be true. If we do something like this, I fear that there are the churches that are looking for a reason and this would be a reason for them to depart.”
The General Conference is expected to address the issue of homosexuality during its meeting April 23-May 3, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I really think what you will see in the United Methodist Church and what I pray for is not a landing spot on some theological or political spectrum where we have become this or this, but a genuine desire after this painful season to figure out how we do life together,” Erickson said.
He likened the future of the United Methodist Church to family gatherings.
“None of our families are aligned politically completely, but we know how to do Thanksgiving dinner together and how to sit at the same table,” Erickson said. “One of the challenges in practicing faith is learning to honor one another even where we disagree. Theologically, we have a tremendous amount in common. We sing the same hymns about the nature of grace and salvation, but we literally have gotten so hyper-focused on the thing we can’t seem to change each other’s mind about.”
Erickson will represent North Alabama at General Conference along with the retired Rev. Kelly Clem, the Rev. Dedric Cowser of Center Grove in Huntsville, the Rev. Sherri Reynolds of Gadsden First, the Rev. Tiwirai Kufarimai of St. Paul-Triana, the Rev. Mary Henley, associate district superintendent for the South Central District, the Rev. Sheri Ferguson, ministry health coordinator, Steve Lyles of Alexander City First, Pat Meadows of Pleasant Hill in Bessemer, Precious Kufarimai of St. Paul-Triana and Gail Hiett of Abundant Grace in Albertville.
“I pray that the church takes the energy we have spent disagreeing and focuses it on discipleship. I pray that we can figure out a way to do life together in our theological diversity that is a counter-cultural witness to our over-politicized culture. I pray for a church that models respect and not just tolerance, but love for people with whom we disagree,” Erickson said.
