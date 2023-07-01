After the past year in which 330 of the North Alabama Conference’s 635 churches left the United Methodist Church — primarily as a result of the issue of homosexuality — delegates at the conference's annual meeting in Huntsville last week passed a resolution to remove “all language pertaining to homosexuality” from the denomination's worldwide bylaws and commit to honoring the “conscience and convictions of individual churches and clergy.”

